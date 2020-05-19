How Will Covid-19 Affect Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market? KCWW, Medline Industries, Molnlycke Health Care, Paul Hartmann

COVID-19 Impact:

Our report covers the critical market information considering the rapid progression & wide-ranging impacts of COVID-19 virus on the global economy, and helps you understand which countries or business segments are likely to get most affected.

Market Growth:

The market of medical nonwoven disposables is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as factors such as impact of hospital acquired infections (HAIs), rising demand of healthcare facilities, disposal of nonwovens and growing trend of less-invasive surgery are affecting the medical nonwovens disposables market.

Medical nonwoven disposable products plays very important role in the field of healthcare as they offer resistance to contamination and provide better hygiene conditions. The non-woven product are the face mask, surgical gown, nurse cap, surgeon cap and others. Nonwovens are of polyester, rayon and are blended to fulfill the desired need. These products are made of high-quality fabrics for complete safety and immunity of healthcare professionals.

The Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Segments:

The product segment includes, Disposable nonwoven hygiene products and disposable nonwoven medical supplies. The segment of disposable nonwoven hygiene products is further classified into, disposable incontinence pads & ostomy liners, disposable panty shield, disposable underwear and disposable diapers. The segment of disposable diapers is further classified into ultra-absorbent, super-absorbent, gender-specific, biodegradable and regular diapers. The segment of disposable nonwoven medical supplies is further classified into disposable surgical masks, disposable surgical drapes, disposable surgical caps, disposable surgical gowns and disposable surgical sterile nonwoven swab. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals, clinics, nursing centers and ambulatory surgical centers

Market Overview:

The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, end user, and geography. The global Medical Nonwoven Disposables market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Medical Nonwoven Disposables market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Industry Players:

KCWW, Medline Industries, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Medtronic, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), UniCharm Corporation and MRK healthcare Pvt. Ltd

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to significant growth during the forecast period especially due to increasing awareness in countries like China, India, and Japan. Increasing government expenditure in healthcare is an important factor contributing to the growth of medical nonwoven disposables market in Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa is expected to significant growth due to increasing government initiatives and rising awareness regarding the use of medical nonwoven disposables in this region.

The medical nonwoven disposables market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

