Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Global Plastic Packaging Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. The research report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry-validated market data.

Global plastic packaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 180.56 billion by 2026; registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.This rise in market value can be attributed to demand of plastics for the rigid packaging methods.

Competitive Analysis:

Global plastic packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plastic packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Plastic Packaging Market

Plastic packaging is used widely in almost every industry due to its cutting edge design that helps to deliver innovative packaging solutions. The plastic packaging is used for the protection of fragile goods that are difficult to carry and transport. Plastic provides cost effective and durable performance to the products

Major Players:-

Few of the major competitors currently working in plastic packaging market are Amcor plc, Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air, CCC Packaging, Reynolds Pens, Berry Global Inc., Mondi, COVERIS, ALPLA, Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Limited, Huhtamaki, Winpak Ltd., BALL CORPORATION, Tetra Laval International S.A., DS Smith, PROLAMINA PACKAGING.

Market Drivers:

Rapid growing demand of convenient packaging from various industries such as food and beverages and personal care, is driving the growth of the market Urbanization, cost efficiency and product safety are the major factors driving the growth of the market

Growing consumer awareness related to eco-friendly packaging

Market Restraints:

Awareness campaigns for minimising the usage of plastic hinders the market growth

Non-recyclable nature of plastics restricts its usage and hence, acts as a restraint for the growth of the market

Strengthening of government regulations related to packaging

Global Plastic packaging Market Segmentation:

By Type

Rigid Plastics

Flexible Plastics

By Material Type

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Poly Vinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Bioplastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyamide

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Household Products

Personal Care

Medical

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, CCC Packaging announced the acquisition of a U.S. packaging solutions provider, Tri State Distribution. The acquisition will help the company to build strong its pharmaceutical packaging segment by merging the products of acquired company into its own portfolio.

In October 2018, Sealed Air announced their innovative packaging solutions to be 100% reusable and recyclable by the year 2025. The company will collaborate with other players to ensure the execution of the new project.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

