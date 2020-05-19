Asia Pacific Industrial Margarine Market Research: Key Companies Profile with Sales, Revenue, and Prices

The Asia Pacific Industrial Margarine Market is growing along with the Automotive industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Margarine is an evolution to a highly accepted spread that is a prime example of technological advancement made through the combined efforts of oil chemists, food technologists, nutritionists, and chemical engineers. Industrial margarine has taken its place all over the globe as an excellent nutritive food owing to its concentrated source of food energy; it can be a uniform supplement of vitamins D and A, it can also be a source of polyunsaturated essential fatty acids. Industrial margarine is neither a substitute for, nor an imitation of, butter, even though the spread is made from naturally occurring products and is known to possess all the physical, sensory, and nutritional attributes of butter. Moreover, products like cakes and pastries are all the time popular confectionaries for most of the consumers, but people try to avoid these items due to its high fat and calorie content. To fulfil the consumer’s demand of with low fat, low cholesterol and less calorie bakery and confectionary, manufacturers are using industrial margarine instead of butter as an alternative.

Market Insights

The rising demand for low-calorie food items to favor the Asia Pacific industrial margarine market.

The consumers in most of the developed and developing countries in Asia Pacific are quite concern regarding maintenance of healthy life style and healthy diet or food habits. There is a growing demand for low fat food & beverages owing to changing lifestyles and rising health consciousness, which in turn is driving the industrial margarine market growth. Young consumers are increasingly getting aware of the health benefits of adopting a healthy diet with low fat, low cholesterol and less calorie foods to prevent obesity and diabetes. The rising demand for bakery and confectionary products among the consumers in Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the market growth for industrial margarine market. Products like cakes and pastries are all the time popular confectionaries for most of the consumers, but people try to avoid these items due to its high fat and calorie content. To fulfil the consumer’s demand of with low fat, low cholesterol and less calorie bakery and confectionary, manufacturers are using industrial margarine instead of butter as an alternative. However, industrial margarine contains trans-fat from 0.2-26g, consumption of which is banned in some of the countries like China, Japan, Denmark, and many more. The key players in the industrial margarine market are experimenting with new and innovative flavors & products. As flavor options increase, consumers easily get attracted towards the products, which helps in increased in sale and revenue generation. Currently, the industrial margarine demand is continuously growing with the rise in application of this product from the baking, HORECA, and food processing industries. Food processing industries prefers to use margarine in the processed food products since it is less costly than butter.

ASIA PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL MARGARINE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Industrial Margarine Market, by Application

Bakery

Spreads, sauces and toppings

Confectionary

Convenience Food

Others

Asia Pacific Industrial Margarine Market, by Type

Spreadable Margarine

All-Purpose Industrial Margarine

Butter Blend

Others

Asia Pacific industrial Margarine Market, by Source

Animal Source

Plant Source

Asia Pacific industrial Margarine Market, by Form

Hard Industrial Margarine

Soft Industrial Margarine

Asia Pacific Industrial Margarine Market, by Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Company Profiles

Bunge Limited

Associate British foods

Conagra Brands, Inc.

EFKO Group

Fuji Oil Europe

NMGK Group

Puratos

Richardson International Limited

Vandemoortel

Wilmar International Ltd

