The Europe Food Service Packaging Market is growing along with the Automotive industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The food service packaging market serves the food service industry, consisting of offline as well as online food service stores that are serving a huge number of people in the Europe region. Consumers in this era are adopting packaged food items, including RTE and RTC food products, confectionaries, and many more. Most of these products are packaged in plastic packs or a combination of paper & plastic packets, which is further influencing the market for food service packaging. The food packaging industry is transforming at a constant rate, driven by changing packaging technology, disposal regulations, and market acceptability. Packaging plays an essential role in maintaining quality and keeping food safe during handling and transportation. Food service packaging offers a marketing medium to the food service providers and helps improve customer satisfaction levels as well as information transmission. Food contact materials and food packaging are essential to provide consumers in Europe with safe and nutritious food. It protects the food products from contamination caused by microorganisms, air, and moisture, and helps catalytic activity in fresh food.

Market Insights

Changing customer preferences for high-quality and standard products to favor the Europe food service packaging market

The food packaging industry is transforming at a constant rate, driven by changing packaging technology, disposal regulations, and market acceptability. To ensure the safety of individuals, food packaging plays an essential role, as a material used for packing diversified food items needs to be hygienic for the health of the consumers. With endless practices of developing packaging solutions, risks associated with food packaging design are low and is reducing due to practices such as ISO 22000 mandates, and audit schemes. The adoption of risk assessments on all the raw materials and packaging materials assist in ensuring safety in the food packaging design. The design of food packaging continues to transform with substantial scientific and technological progress, to extend the shelf life of the product and make it safer for the consumers as well. The food packaging design on the retailer shelves the customer observes is different from the design, which was ten years ago. This change happened due to advancements made in food safety and packaging solutions, which has raised the level of efficiency, convenience, and sustainability.

EUROPE FOOD SERVICE PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Food Service Packaging Market, by Material

Plastic

Metal

Others

Europe Food Service Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

Flexible

Rigid

Europe Food Service Packaging Market, by Application

Beverages

Prepared Meals

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Others

Company Profiles

Amcor plc

Ball Corporation

Berry Global, Inc.

Dow Inc.

DS Smith PLC

Huhtamäki Oyj.

Reynolds Group Holding

Sealed Air Corporation

WestRock Company

