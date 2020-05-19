Europe Human Microbiome Market to 2027: Market Research Subscriptions Platform, You Should Know About

The Europe human microbiome market is expected to reach US$ 346.67 Mn in 2025 from US$ 72.34 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.2% from 2018-2025.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such alarming rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDS), rising efforts in the development of human microbiome based therapies and developments in genomics and sequencing techniques. Whereas, rigorous government regulations for advanced therapies and limited understanding is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) has developed as an effective treatment for C. difficile infection (CDI) refractory towards antibiotic therapy. The microbiota have important roles in the function of gastrointestinal tract and other aspects of human physiology, there is also growing interest in studying FMT for other clinical indications. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified human stool as a biological agent and determined that its use in fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) therapy and other research are regulated for the insurance of patient safety. With the use of FMT in the treatment of recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (RCDI), an investigational new drug (IND) permit is not required, but is strongly encouraged and may ultimately be required.

Some of the available data suggests that the use of fecal microbiota for the restoration of intestinal flora may be an effective therapy in the management of refractory C. difficile infection. According to the study, “Fecal Microbiota Transplant in Patients with Recurrent Clostridium Difficile Infection” published in Deutscher Ärzteverlag GmbH in 2016 concluded that FMT is a safe and effective treatment option for rCDI but FMT is available only in few centers in Germany. Thus clinical effectiveness of this therapy poses opportunities for the human microbiome treatment to grow in the European region.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe Human Microbiome assays in the market.

Company Profiles:

Enterome MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC Rebiotix Inc. Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. Osel Inc. Vedanta Biosciences, Inc. Metabiomics Corporate Synthetic Biologics, Inc. DuPont BiomX Ltd.

