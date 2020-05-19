GLOBAL SURGICAL SNARE MARKET GROWTH FACTORS AND GLOBAL LEADING PLAYERS ARE AVALIGN TECHNOLOGIES, BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, CONMED CORPORATION, COOK, MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, INC

Today’s businesses highly choose the market research report such as Global Surgical Snare Market report because it lends a hand with the improved decision making, more revenue generation, prioritize market goals and attain profitable business. Analysis and estimations derived through the massive information gathered in this market report are extremely necessary when it comes to dominating the market or creating a mark in the market as a new emergent. This Global Surgical Snare Market report is also wide-ranging which includes market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints that are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis.

Market Analysis: Global Surgical Snare Market

The Global Surgical Snare Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 992 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1,476.8 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising colon polypectomy procedures and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Key Market Competitors: Global Surgical Snare Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the surgical snare market are Avalign Technologies, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Cook, Medline Industries, Inc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems, Olympus Corporation, Sklar Surgical Instruments, STERIS plc., Aspen Surgical, Stingray Surgical Products, LLC, Purple Surgical, OPT Surgisystems S.R.L., NEOS Surgery S.L., Mid Central Medical, HEBUmedical GmbH, Ellman International, Inc., Eickemeyer, David Scott Company and Teleflex Incorporated.

lobal Surgical Snare Market, By Usability (Reusable, Single-Use), Application (Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Gynecology/Obstetrics Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy), Bronchoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Otoscopy, Laryngoscopy, Retinal Endoscopy, Neuroendoscopy, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory & surgical centers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

The global surgical snare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical snare market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that is performed where examination or even treatment is performed through an endoscope or through an arthroscope. These procedures require a number of instruments to aid in the entire surgical procedures and such instruments are known as surgical snare.

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers has increased the demand for these instruments as these population usually suffer from arthritis

Rising geriatric population over the world will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints:

Complications in surgeries is acting as a major restraint for the market

Lack of trained professionals who can utilize completely these instruments is also acting as a major market restraint

Market Segmentation: Global Surgical Snare Market

By Usability Reusable Single-Use By Application

By Application Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Laparoscopy Gynecology/Obstetrics Endoscopy Arthroscopy Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy) Bronchoscopy Mediastinoscopy Otoscopy Laryngoscopy Retinal Endoscopy Neuroendoscopy Others

By End-User Hospitals Ambulatory & surgical centers Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Teleflex Incorporated announced the U.S. launch of two new versions of its Sympro Elite and Expro Elite snares to manipulate interventional devices in different peripheral procedures.

In February 2017, Merit Medical Systems acquired the product portfolio of Critical Care business of Catheter Connections, Inc. and Argon Medical Devices. This strategy helped the company to expand their product offerings and also for expanding their geographic presence in the surgical snare market.

Current and future of global surgical snare market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

