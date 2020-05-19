Data Bridge Market Research recently published a research report titled, “Property Management Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2020-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Property Management Software Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Property management software market is expected to reach USD 629.10 million by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 6.50% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on property management software market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Rising preferences of scalability by property managers and owners, prevalence of improved infrastructure, rising need to maintain important documents for smooth functioning, growing real estate sector are some of the factors that will likely to accelerate the growth of the property management software market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing levels of investment and penetration of cloud based services will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the property management software market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Increasing cybercrimes will act as market restraint for property management software in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019; Base year – 2019; Forecast period- 2020 to 2027

Key Players Mentioned in the Property Management Software Market Research Report: Yardi Systems, Inc., AppFolio, Inc., Buildium, MRI Software LLC, CORELOGIC., Entrata, Inc, ResMan, MAINTENANCE CONNECTION, AN ACCRUENT COMPANY; Property Boulevard, Chetu Inc., PropertyBoss Solutions., Rockend Pty Ltd., Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, eCommunity, Abacus Business Solutions, PropertyMe, DJUBO., HIRUM (AUSTRALASIA) PTY LTD, REI Master, among other domestic and global players.

If opting for the Global version of Property Management Software Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Property management software market on the basis of component has been segmented as software, and services. Software has been further segmented into on-premise, and cloud. Services have been further segmented into system integration, training & support, and consulting.

On the basis of application, property management software market has been segmented into commercial, and residential. Commercial has been further segmented into retail spaces, office spaces, hotels, and others. Others have been further sub segmented into airports, and seaports. Residential has been further segmented into multi-family housing/ apartments, single-family housing, and others. Others have been segmented as student housing.

Property management software has also been segmented on the basis of end user into housing associations, property managers/ agents, corporate occupiers, property investors, and others. Others have been further sub segmented into affordable housing & other specialties.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing

Market Size And Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

Threat Of New Entrants

Threat Of Substitutes

Threat Of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market Opportunity

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Part 16: Appendix

List Of Abbreviations

See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.

