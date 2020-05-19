The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on UV Lamps Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2025

The latest report on the UV Lamps market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the UV Lamps market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the UV Lamps market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the UV Lamps market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global UV Lamps market.
The report reveals that the UV Lamps market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the UV Lamps market are enclosed in the report.
The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the UV Lamps market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.
The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each UV Lamps market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.
Key Segments Covered
- UV Lamps Market
- Lamp Type
- UV Mercury Lamp
- Low-pressure Mercury Lamp
- Medium-pressure Mercury Lamp
- Amalgam Mercury Lamp
- UV LED
- End-use Application
- Wastewater Treatment
- Water Treatment
- Municipal Water Treatment
- Residential Water Treatment
- Industrial Process Water Treatment
- Commercial Water Treatment
- Pool and spa
- Others
- Air treatment
- Healthcare Facilities
- Residential and Commercial
- Others
- Surface Treatment
- Food and Beverages
- Bottled Water and Other Beverages
- Marinades and Brines
- Surface Disinfection of Food
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Xylem Inc.
- Calgon Carbon Corporation
- Trojan Technologies Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Halma PLC
- Heraeus Holding Gmbh
- Severn Trent PLC
- Xenex Disinfection Services LLC
- OSRAM GmbH
- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation
Important Doubts Related to the UV Lamps Market Addressed in the Report:
- In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the UV Lamps market?
- What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the UV Lamps market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?
- What is the future of the UV Lamps market in region 2?
- What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?
Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report
- The growth potential of the emerging players in the UV Lamps market
- Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players
- Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments
- Current trends impacting the growth of the UV Lamps market
- The domestic and international presence of companies within the UV Lamps market
