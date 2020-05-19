Data Bridge Market Research recently published a research report titled, “Service Robotics Market Report, History and Forecast to 2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Service Robotics Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Global service robotics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 55.72 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in demand for automation services and products from the various developing regions of the world.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-service-robotics-market

Service robots are basically assistance-focused robots which are developed with a focus on operating on the same task repeatedly. These robots are employed majorly because the task is dull or dangerous giving rise to risks towards the life of employees. These robots are designed as autonomous robots and are used for tasks excluding industrial automation and are categorised based on the tasks they perform.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in the adoption and application areas of service robotics is expected to increase its demand and positively affect the growth of the market High return on investments within a short period of time with the adoption of these robots amid increasing costs of human labour; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market



Increasing usage and demand of these robots for self-defence and military applications is expected to positively drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Requirement of large capital funding for the development and high cost of R&D expenditure are factors restraining the growth of the market

Lack of experience in a number of environments and areas where the need for safe working environment is of utmost importance is expected to restrain the growth of the market growth

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Key Players Mentioned in the Service Robotics Market Research Report: Parrot Drones SAS; GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.; KUKA AG; DJI; Omron Corporation; Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Lely; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Kongsberg Maritime; DeLaval Inc.; iRobot.in; Intuitive Surgical; ECA GROUP; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Aethon; Daifuku Co., Ltd.; Cal-Comp Technology(Philippines), Inc.; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; Seegrid Corporation; Kollmorgen; Dematic; Knightscope, Inc.; JBT; Smith & Nephew; Murata Machinery, Ltd.; SSI SCHAEFER AG; Grenzebach Group; Stryker; Bastian Solutions, Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; YUJIN ROBOT CO., LTD; SAMSUNG; SoftBank Robotics; Robert Bosch GmbH and ECOVACS. And More

If opting for the Global version of Service Robotics Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

For More Inquiry Contact us at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-service-robotics-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Cal-Comp Technology (Philippines), Inc. announced that they had agreed to a partnership with SM SUPERMALLS regarding the supply and provision of “New Era AI Robotic” service robots. The robot will provide visitors with information regarding the mall and its tenants.

In September 2018, Alibaba Group Holding Limited announced that they are planning to launch a new service robot for the hospitality sector during the Alibaba Cloud Computing Conference 2018 held in Hangzhou, China from 19-22 September, 2018. The AI robot will act as an assistant to the guests staying at the hotel and will provide them with all of the required information at their fingertips.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing

Market Size And Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

Threat Of New Entrants

Threat Of Substitutes

Threat Of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market Opportunity

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Part 16: Appendix

List Of Abbreviations

See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.

Access Detailed Table of Content at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-service-robotics-market

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the Service Robotics Market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the Service Robotics Market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the Service Robotics Market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the Service Robotics Market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the Service Robotics Market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the Service Robotics Market?

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global radiology services market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]