Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market Report| Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis and forecasts by 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market is estimated to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, due to increasing investments in automation across industry verticals as well as digitalization of production processes. Moreover, the major factor driving market growth is increased need for various industrial automation to leverage their profits and provide better quality products.

Furthermore, the growing use of Robotics and Automation Actuators in the automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries for reduction of labor-cost and overcoming the lack of skilled labor will accelerate the growth of the Robotics and Automation Actuators market. Additionally, increasing investment in process automation across various industries will contribute to Robotics and Automation Actuators market growth during the forecast period. Also, the precise movements and accuracy in performing tasks, the increased awareness about the activities performed by the industrial robots, and applications of robots for improving output and quality and complex tasks performed are expected to boost the Robotics and Automation Actuators market in the upcoming year. In addition, the rapid adoption of robotics in food & beverages and electronics industry will influence the global Robotics and Automation Actuators market over the forecast period.

On the basis of Actuation, the Robotics and Automation Actuators market has been segmented into Electric, Pneumatic, and Hydraulic. Electric dominates the global Robotics and Automation Actuators owing to their higher efficiency and greater levels of control than Pneumatic and Hydraulic. Pneumatic will boom by its application in miniaturization, materials, and integration with electronics and condition monitoring.

On the basis of Type, the Robotics and Automation Actuators market has been segmented into Rotary and Linear. The rotary segment will lead the global Robotics and Automation Actuators market owing to growing applications in automation industries such as gates, valves, etc. Linear segment will be trigger by its features such as process repeatability, reduce variability, and meet quality expectations and lower manufacturing cost.

On the basis of Application, the global Robotics and Automation Actuators market has been segmented into Process Automation and Robotics. By Application, Robotics segment will lead the market owing to the increasing adoption of robots in automotive and electrical & electronics, pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, and food & beverages. Process automation will drive by its features like increase speed of/reduce errors in customer-facing processes to increase customer satisfaction, reduce manual data edits, increasing quality of data, reducing compliance risks and simplifying audit.

On the basis of End-user industry, the global Robotics and Automation Actuators market has been segmented into Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Construction, and Healthcare. By End-User Industry, Automotive segment will lead the market due to The rising adoption of robots to provide high-quality products to the customers has resulted in increased adoption of industrial robots in this industry. Food & beverages will grow by growing usage of robots for packaging segment.

On the basis of region, the Robotics and Automation Actuators market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world Robotics and Automation Actuators market over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for industrial robots and process automation in different industrial verticals. North America market will trigger by the huge demand for robots for better productivity across various industries.

Companies such as Rockwell Automation, Moog, Curtiss Wright, ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Rotork, Auma, Flowserve, Emerson, Misumi Group, SKF, DVG Automation, Festo, Harmonic Drive, IAI, Nook Industries, Rotomation, Tolomatic, Venture Mfg, Cedrat Technologies, Kinitics Automation, Chuanyi Automation and SMC, are the key players in the global Robotics and Automation Actuators market..

