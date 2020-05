16-year-old artist William Maxwell McGee knows as Thekidszn has been making major moves during this Covid-19 outbreak. He has been making one song a day for 30 days after releasing his debut EP “Elevated” a 5-song project that was released on April 24th. He has talked about releasing many singles along with an Album over the summer with upbeat vibes like his previous songs “Ross” and “Call out”. We expect to see lots of new music and many new projects from the kid in the months to come!