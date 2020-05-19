Asia Pacific Vision Guided Robotics Software Market Research to 2027: No Charges On Trial Access and Low Cost Market Subscriptions

Vision Guided Robotics Software market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 499.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,934.9 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 16.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.
Increasing integration of vision guided robots across various industries is fueling dramatic changes to automate the work across various industries. The growing demand to automate the work across various industries are continually rising in developed as well as developing regions. With the advancement in robust robotic technology, the customization of products for specific applications to enhance the flexibility of work among enterprises is increasing. The vision-guided robots are easier and much more flexible when putting to work, and from the safety point of view, these machines are highly reliable, which permit the company to increase their productivity and ultimately competitiveness in the market. For instance, Automobile manufacturers are actively focusing on the integration of vision-equipped robotic systems to safeguard the correct placement of vehicle closures such as hoods, windshields, doors and trunk lids. The robots are installed across the production line to pick up and place everything accurately to install car parts from roof panels to windshields as well as load them onto the car body’s framework. The vision system made it easy for the system designers to deploy car accurately and precisely.
APAC VISION-GUIDED ROBOTICS SOFTWARE – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Robot Type
- Mobile Robot
- Fixed Robot
By Technology
- 2D Vision Guided
- 3D Vision Guided
By Application
- Arc Welding
- Assembly
- Cutting
- Palletizing & Machine Tending
- Navigation
- Random Bin Picking
- Collaborative Robots
- Others
By Vertical
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Aerospace
- Healthcare
- Transportation & Logistics
- Food & Beverages
- Others
By Country
- South Korea
- China
- India
- Australia
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of South America (SAM)
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Fanuc Corporation
- Robotic Vision Technologies, Inc.
- iRobot Corporation
- MVTec Software GmbH
- Pick-it N.V.
- Recognition Robotics Inc.
- Vision Nerf S.A.
- Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.
- KUKA Robot Group