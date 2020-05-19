IVD INFECTIOUS DISEASES MARKET GLOBAL FORECAST | QUIDEL CORPORATION, ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, HOLOGIC, CEPHEID, QIAGEN

The competitive analysis of the major market players studied in the IVD infectious diseases market report, assists businesses take better moves for improving their product and sales. The IVD infectious diseases market report contains the details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology. This IVD infectious diseases market report delivers the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of -2025. All statistical and numerical information given in the IVD infectious diseases market report is symbolized with the help of graphs and charts which facilitates the understanding of facts and figures.

Some of the key players in the market are Becton Dickinson, BioMerieux SA, Abbott, Quidel Corporation, Orasure Technologies, Hologic, Cepheid, Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BD and Alere Inc.and others.

IVD Infectious Diseases Market Product Outlook

Instruments

Reagents

Software

IVD Infectious Diseases Market Technology Outlook

Immunochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Others

IVD Infectious Diseases Market Application Outlook

MRSA, Streptococcus,Clostridium difficile, VRE, CRE, Respiratory Virus, Candida, TB and Drug-resistant TB, Gastro-intestinal Panel Testing, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, HPV, HIV,Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, Others

IVD Infectious Diseases Market End Use Outlook

Point of Care

Central Laboratories

Increasing external funding for research and development (R&D) activities and proactive government initiatives are among the primary growth stimulants for the market. Key IVD techniques include immunochemistry assays, such as Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) and immuno-agglutination. These assays are widely used in clinical laboratories and diagnostic centers for detecting infectious microorganisms such as bacteria and virus in patient samples.

FROM TABLE OF CONTENTS- IVD Infectious Diseases Market

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summaries

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 IVD Infectious Diseases Production by Regions

5 IVD Infectious Diseases Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the IVD Infectious Diseases market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2028 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

