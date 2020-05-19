AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRONICS MARKET GLOBAL FORECAST | CONTINENTAL AG, BOSCH LIMITED, INTEL CORPORATION, LEAR CORPORATION, APTIV

To stay ahead of the competition, a thorough idea about the competitive landscape, their product range, their strategies, and future prospects are very valuable. The meticulous efforts accompanied with integrated approaches results into an excellent Automotive Electronics Market research report that drives the decision making process of the business. This Automotive Electronics Market report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of -2025 for the market. To figure out Automotive Electronics Market landscape, brand awareness, latest trends, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour, the finest market research report is very essential.

Some of the key industry participants are OMRON Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, HGM Automotive Electronics, Hitachi, Ltd., Delta Electronics, Inc., Atotech, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Bosch Limited, Intel Corporation, Lear Corporation, Aptiv, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Microchip Technology Inc. and DENSO CORPORATION and others.

Growing adoption and integration of advanced safety-systems, such as airbags, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and Lane Departure Warning (LDW), are expected to spur the demand for automotive electronics in the next few years.

Automotive Electronics Market Segment

Automotive Electronics Market Component Outlook

Electronic Control Unit

Sensors

Current Carrying Devices

Others

Automotive Electronics Market Application Outlook

ADAS

Infotainment

Body Electronics

Safety Systems

Powertrain

Sales Channel Outlook

OEM

Aftermarket

Stringent government regulations regarding fuel emission standards along with growing inclusion of road safety systems and demand for state-of-the-art vehicles are anticipated to drive the market. Technological shift towards advanced safety systems is expected to fuel the demand further over the next few years. Functionalities, such as emergency call systems, accident data recorder systems, and alcohol ignition interlocks, are also predicted to spur the market growth.

Table of Content- Automotive Electronics Market

Section 1 Automotive Electronics Definition

Section 2 Global Automotive Electronics Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Major Player Automotive Electronics Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Automotive Electronics Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Automotive Electronics Market Segmentation (Type Level)

Section 7 Automotive Electronics Market Forecast 2019-2028

Section 8 Automotive Electronics Segmentation Type

Section 9 Automotive Electronics Segmentation Industry

Section 10 Automotive Electronics Cost Analysis

Section 11 Conclusion

Key Questions Answered In This Report

What will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

