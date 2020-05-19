Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Machine Safety Market Size, Share, Driving Factors, Sales and Revenue Forecast to 2027

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Machine Safety market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Machine Safety market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Machine Safety market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Machine Safety market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Machine Safety market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Machine Safety market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Machine Safety market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Machine Safety market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

the demand for machine safety products such as emergency stop controls, pressure sensing safety sensors, and other machine safety devices have suddenly increased and thus the growth of the market is also expected to increase in various end use industries.

Automotive segment accounts for comparatively higher revenue share and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period

With nearly 20% market share, automotive segment is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, the automotive segment is projected to be the most attractive one in the global machine safety market during the forecast period. In 2017, the automotive segment is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 600 Mn, and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

Regulations in North America, Latin America and Europe pertaining to occupational safety

Worker safety regulations in the United States are enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). On the other hand, The Canada Labour Code (CLC) governs, among other items, occupational safety and health in federal works, undertakings and businesses including employment on ships, trains and aircraft while in operation, and employment in the oil and gas industry in Canada Lands. In Latin America machines, movable parts and safeguarding equipment shall be inspected regularly, maintained and repaired properly. It is mandatory in Mexico to train the employees about Health and Safety Documentation that is required in the workplace, and a description and format for the necessary preventive measures to ensure a safe work place.

The regulatory standards which address safety and occupational health in Brazil, known as NRs (Normas Regulamentadoras), are mandatory for public and private companies, public institutions of direct and indirect administration, as well as government organizations having employees under the Labor Laws Consolidation. European directives are crystal clear and the fundamental principal of the European community is the protection of the health of its citizens, both in the private and in the professional sphere. In accordance with the treaty on the functioning of the European Union, the European Commission and the Council of the European Union have passed various directives with the aim of achieving free movement of goods and protecting its citizens.

