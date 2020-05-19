Europe Vision Guided Robotics Software Market Research to 2027: Cloud-Based Market Research Platform, Fast and Easy Access

Vision Guided Robotics Software market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 275.54 Mn in 2018 to US$ 935.91 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 14.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

High potential of mass customization is fueling dramatic changes to automate the work across various industries. The major manufacturing companies in several countries across the globe are adopting smart technologies heavily with an objective to reduce day to day challenges. The consumer demands for customized robots are increasing for performing various monotonous work across the organization and can be upgraded easily with time as well as with changing requirement. The personalized product has the potential to provide several benefits to producers as well as consumers that fits their needs accordingly. The constant enhancement of the product has empowered thousands of companies to invest lower costs as compared to a traditional mass producer. The vision-guided robotics software can be upgraded as per the requirement of the consumers within a period across the region.

EUROPE VISION-GUIDED ROBOTICS SOFTWARE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Robot Type

Mobile Robot

Fixed Robot

By Technology

2D Vision Guided

3D Vision Guided

By Application

Arc Welding

Assembly

Cutting

Palletizing & Machine Tending

Navigation

Random Bin Picking

Collaborative Robots

Others

By Vertical

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Food & Beverages

Others

By Country

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

UK

Rest of Europe

