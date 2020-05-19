Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market by 2026: Biogen, ORPHAZYME A/S, Orion Pharma, Kringle Pharma, Inc

Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market By Disease Type (Benign Focal Amyotrophy of ALS, Infantile Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Juvenile Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Kugelberg-Welander Disease, Primary Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Bulbar Palsy, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Upper Motor Neuron Disease, Werdnig-Hoffman Disease, Wohlfart-Disease), Drug Type (Riluzole and Edaravone (Radicava)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, and Retail & Online Pharmacies), Treatment type (Chemotherapy, Stem cell therapy) End- User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market are Sanofi (France), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan), BrainStorm Cell Limited (US), ViroMed Co., Ltd (South Korea), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (US), Genervon Biopharmaceuticals, LLC (US), Biogen (US), ORPHAZYME A/S (Denmark), Orion Pharma (Finland), Kringle Pharma, Inc. (Japan), Aquestive Therapeutics (US), Apotex Inc (Canada), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), Neuralstem, Inc. (US), Implicit Bioscience (Australia), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), TREEWAY (Netherlands), CYTOKINETICS, INC. (US), AB Science (France), Advanz Pharmaceutical® (Canada) and few among others.

Market Analysis: Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market

Global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 3.6 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 0.75 billion in the year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

Market Definition: Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a neurodegenerative disease, also known as motor neuron disease (MND) and Lou Gehrig’s disease that affects nerve cells (motor neurons) of brain, brain stem and spinal cord that controls voluntary muscles. This disease is progressive in nature.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were approximately 14,000 – 15,000 people in US in 2016 having ALS, almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical treatment. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increase in the treatment awareness.

Rise in incidence cases of ALS and increasing geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Expected launch of novel medicines would drive the growth of ALS treatment market.

Market Restraints

Lack of skilled expertise in remote areas

Fewer Government initiatives taken in this direction.

Segmentation: Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market

By Disease Type

Benign Focal Amyotrophy of ALS

Infantile Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Juvenile Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Kugelberg-Welander Disease

Primary Lateral Sclerosis

Progressive Bulbar Palsy

Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Upper Motor Neuron Disease

Werdnig-Hoffman Disease

Wohlfart-Disease

By Drug Type

Riluzole

Edaravone (Radicava)

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail

Online Pharmacies

By Treatment Type

Chemotherapy

Stem cell therapy

Others

By End- User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

By 3rd January 2018, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. and Pfizer Inc. has announced a collaboration for the development of zinc finger protein transcription factors (ZFP-TFs), a gene therapy to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal lobar degeneration (FTLD) linked to mutations of the C9ORF72 gene. This will help in development of product portfolio for the particular therapeutic area.

On 4th December 2017, Takeda announced research collaboration with Montreal Neurological Insititute (MNI), for exploring new treatment alternatives for the treatment of indication ALS. This partnership will help the company for developing innovative product and become market leader.

Competitive Analysis:

Global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

