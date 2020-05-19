Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Rugged Thermal Cameras Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Rugged Thermal Cameras market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Rugged Thermal Cameras market.

The report on the global Rugged Thermal Cameras market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Rugged Thermal Cameras market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Rugged Thermal Cameras market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Rugged Thermal Cameras market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Rugged Thermal Cameras market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Rugged Thermal Cameras market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Rugged Thermal Cameras Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Rugged Thermal Cameras market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Rugged Thermal Cameras market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

the demand for rugged thermal cameras as they would require these cameras for surveillance and security purposes. Eastern European nations have hiked their defence budget substantially and seven of the 10 countries with the highest defence budgets are either Asian or Eastern European. A few examples include Iraq, Lithuania, Philippines, Japan, Vietnam, China and India.

Asia Pacific to be the most important region in terms of revenue growth of the Surveillance & Security segment

Asian countries are recording sharp hikes in their defence spending, the global slowdown notwithstanding. This can largely be attributed to the unrest in the Middle East along with territorial disputes in the South China Sea region. In March 2017, China announced an increase of 7% in its defence budget, taking the figure to just over US$ 150 Bn. In the month before that, its neighbouring nation India also increased its defence budget by a substantial 5% to take its total to slightly under US$ 40 Bn. This has led to an inevitable domino effect where all the countries of the region feel compelled to respond and react. The countries will logically require rugged thermal cameras and the Surveillance & Security segment is predicted to be a major beneficiary of this.

China and India to lead the way in the APEJ rugged thermal cameras market

In the year 2016, the China rugged thermal cameras market was valued at around US$ 350 Mn and this should increase to more than US$ 950 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 9.7% during this 10 year period. An incremental dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 580 Mn can be anticipated for the period 2017-2027. The India rugged thermal cameras market was worth roughly US$ 50 Mn in the year 2016 but is expected to show a rapid Y-o-Y growth of more than 9%. By the end of the forecast period, the India rugged thermal cameras market is predicted to be slightly more than US$ 140 Mn in value with a CAGR of 10.4% during the study period. An incremental dollar opportunity of approximately US$ 90 Mn is likely to be witnessed within the period from 2017 to 2027 in the India rugged thermal cameras market.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Rugged Thermal Cameras market: