Home Healthcare Market 2020-Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Segment, Revenue, Production &Consumption, Top Companies and 2027 Forecasts

Global Home Healthcare Market Synopsis 2020-2027: Home care provides satisfying treatment facilities to the patients with high-quality home-based health care and social services. Increasing geriatric population with diseases is increasing steadily in many European countries which are the major reasons for the demand for home healthcare in Europe region.

By effectively using technology, innovative applications and expertise, this Home Healthcare Market Research Report has been prepared which effectively manages large and complex market data tables. The report also presents with the statistics on the existing state of the industry. And thus proves to be an important source of guidance and direction for companies and investors that are interested in this market. Furthermore, the information collected and processed in this report is worked upon with the ideal tools namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis that can be relied upon confidently.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 137,425.45 million by 2027 from USD 73,851.16 million in 2019.

List of the TOP KEY PLAYERS that are operating in the global Home Healthcare Market are:

o Omron Healthcare

o Air Liquide

o B. Braun Melsungen AG

o Medtronic

o Davita

o CARDINAL HEALTH

o ARCADIA, Diaverum

o Royal Medical Solutions

o Koninklijke Philips N.V

o ….

The Global Home Healthcare Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Home Healthcare Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Segmentation: Global Home Healthcare Market

By Type (Devices, Services, Software), Disease (Heart Diseases, Hypertension, Bone and Joint Diseases, Diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases, Obesity, Dementia/Alzheimer’s Diseases, Infective Diseases (HIV/AIDS), Parkinson’s Diseases, Smoking, Asthma, Depression), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail Sales)

Regional Analysis for Home Healthcare Market: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America.

The major players covered in the Home Healthcare Market report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Air Liquide, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Davita Inc., CARDINAL HEALTH, ARCADIA, Diaverum, Royal Medical Solutions, Inc., Sunrise Medical (US) LLC among other domestic and global players.

The Home Healthcare Market report highlights the key players and the latest strategies including company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio, and investment ideas.

Europe Home Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size

Home healthcare market is categorized into three notable segments which are based on the basis of type, disease and distribution channel.

o On the basis of type, the market is segmented into devices, software and services. In 2020, the devices segment is dominating as well as growing in the market as devices help the patients to get better treatment at home as well as in hospitals. The devices are now available with new technologies which connect patients and doctors easily and hence demand for the advanced devices in home healthcare is increasing. Due to its benefits such as easy accessibility at home, demand for devices may grow in future.

o On the basis of disease, the market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, hypertension, smoking, asthma, depression, heart diseases, dementia / Alzheimer’s diseases, obesity, Parkinson’s diseases, infectious diseases (HIV/AIDS), bone & joint diseases and others. In 2020, heart diseases segment is dominating the market as the patients do not get long term hospitalization suffering from heart disease. Hence, home healthcare services providers provide beneficiary services among these patients. According to European Heart Network AISBL, approximately 11.3 million new cases of CVD in Europe were found in the year 2017. Increasing cases of diseases has leaded the demand for home healthcare to provide better facilities among patient during treatment.

o On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail sales and direct tenders. In 2020, the direct tenders segment is dominating the market as major services providers demand for the devices from the manufacturers and it has been observed that the revenue generation from the direct sales are high; hence it is dominating as well as growing in the market.

