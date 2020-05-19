COVID-19: Potential impact on Weather Information Technologies Market : Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments

The latest report on the Weather Information Technologies market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Weather Information Technologies market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Weather Information Technologies market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Weather Information Technologies market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Weather Information Technologies market.

The report reveals that the Weather Information Technologies market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Weather Information Technologies market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Weather Information Technologies market.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Weather Information Technologies market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

increasing demand for weather information technologies and this rising demand is supported by increasing expenditure on defence budgets by APEJ countries such as China, India and Vietnam.

In 2016, North America was the largest regional market for weather information technologies and is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand from the aerospace & defence, oil & gas and railways sectors coupled with improved accuracy in terms of weather forecasting are factors expected to drive growth of the global weather information technologies market. In terms of value, the North America weather information technologies market registered a CAGR of 3.9% from 2012–2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017–2027. The APEJ weather information technologies market registered a CAGR of 4.0% from 2012–2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% in terms of value from 2017–2027. The weather information technologies market in MEA is expected to represent incremental opportunity of US$ 37.8 Mn between 2017 and 2027

