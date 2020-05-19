Global bipolar electrosurgical devices market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 10.54 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements of technologies pertaining to the medical devices as well as the integration of advanced technologies in bipolar electrosurgical procedures.

The scope of this Bipolar Electrosurgical Devices Market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.

Global Bipolar Electrosurgical Devices Market report has been produced with the most up-to-date insight and analysis to give maximum benefits to the Medical Devices industry. The report can be used by both established and new players in the industry for a complete understanding of the market. Besides, this document also includes historic data, present and future market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bipolar electrosurgical devices market are B. Braun Melsungen AG; Ethicon US, LLC; Medtronic; OLYMPUS CORPORATION; Symmetry Surgical; LAMIDEY NOURY.FR; DTR Medical Ltd; DRE Veterinary; BD; Special Medical Technology Co., Ltd.; Applied Medical Resources Corporation; Cook; Advin Urology; Ease Electronics Systems; UNION MEDICAL CO.,LTD.; CONMED Corporation; Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC; Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation; Medline Industries, Inc.; Fazzini; Quirumed S.L.U; Intuitive Surgical and KLS Martin Group among others.

Segmentation: Global Bipolar Electrosurgical Devices Market

By Product

Advanced Vessel Sealing Devices

Bipolar Forceps

By Surgical Application

General Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Urologic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Bovie Medical Corporation announced that they had agreed with Symmetry Surgical for their acquisition accounting to a value of USD 97 million. This acquisition will result in greater focus on the consumer’s demands and needs as Symmetry Surgical focuses on increasing the investments undertaken for advancements of the company portfolio

In January 2017, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc. announced that they had acquired Megadyne Medical Products, Inc. with the company developing electrosurgical tools and instruments for the global market. This acquisition will result in better combination of technologies which will help in better production of energy-based surgical instruments and tools for surgical operations

Competitive Analysis:

Global bipolar electrosurgical devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bipolar electrosurgical devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

