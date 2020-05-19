Global Blood Warmer Devices Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Global Blood Warmer Devices Market By Devices (Sample Warmers, Others), Patient Type (Paediatric & Neonates, Adults), End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks and Transfusion Centre, Home Care Settings, Tissue Banks, Clinics, Others), Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the major players operating in this Global Blood Warmer Devices Market are Smiths Medical Inc., 3M, EMIT CORPORATION, GE Healthcare, Stryker, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, Geratherm Medical AG, Stihler Electronic GmbH, Belmont Instrument, LLC, Biegler GmbH, Keewell Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Braile Biomédica, ACE MEDICAL, VYAIRE MEDICAL INC, Bıçakcılar, Baxter, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, The 37Company, Combat Medical, Ecolab among others.

Blood warmer is a medical device which is used in healthcare facilities for warming fluids and blood products to maintain body temperature to prevent hypothermia in physically traumatized or surgical patients. It uses different type of blood warmer devices such as water bath warmers, dry heat plate warmers, and intravenous fluid tube warmers. Intravenous fluid tube warmers are a device which allows warm water to circulate down one side and then up into reservoir. This device’s tubing is long, heavy and efficient at low flow rates (20–30 ml/min) and each tube requires a specially designed IV tube warmer coil. Fluid heating rate is the function of the blood warmer power of the heating devices. So these devices are the most efficient at low flow rates, and in case of higher flow rate a device using a dry heat plate which is more effective at higher flow rate. The method of this devices is that a specially designed blood warmer commercial devices must be are used with both visible and audible alarms and visible, to ensure that blood is not heated above 41°C. Intravenous fluid tube warmer is a method of rising increasing temperature of fluids when administered to a patient for maintaining normal body temperature. IV fluid warming devices are used in operating the after, recovery rooms, operating the after and critical care environment.

Segmentation: Global Blood Warmer Devices Market

Global blood warmer devices market is segmented into three notable segments such as Devices, Patient Type and End User.

On the basis of devices, the global blood warmer devices market is segmented into sample warmers, others. The sample warmers segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, the Company received CE mark for PrisMax system and its TherMax blood warmer. The Company intends to launch PrisMax and TherMax in more than 19 countries across Europe with hospitals in France, Denmark, Italy and in Sweden.

On the basis of patient type, the market is segmented into pediatric & neonates, adults. In 2019, pediatric & neonates segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In May 2015, Geratherm Medical AG presented temperature management product at Africa Health 2015. By this presentation the company enhanced its product portfolio in the South Africa.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, blood banks and transfusion center, home care settings, tissue banks, clinics, others. In 2019, hospitals segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In June 2018, Belmont Instrument, LLC acquired MTRE Advanced Technologies Ltd. By this acquisition company extended its product portfolio to include non-invasive solution for body temperature management.



