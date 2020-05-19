IVIG is a sterile solution of antibodies collected from healthy donors, which is administered through the veins into the body. Currently, the immunoglobulin industry is growing on account of increasing FDA/EMA approvals and government support.

IVIG usage against the conditions within the criteria (i.e. FDA/EMA approved indications) have increased greatly and the largest increase found in Chronic Inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), Hypogammaglobulinemia and immunodeficiency diseases. In addition, there has been a substantial increase in IVIG prescriptions for the treatment of off-label indications, such as, specific antibody deficiency, Guillain-Barre syndrome, Inflammatory Myopathies and others.

Some of the key players of IVIG Market:

Baxter international Inc., CSL Limited, Grifols S.A, Octapharma Ag, Kedrion Pharma, LFB group, Biotest AG, china Biologics products Ltd, Bayer Healthcare, and others.

However, factors such as the high cost of IVIG treatment, side effects associated with use of IVIG, stringent government regulations and a lengthy product approval process would hamper its market growth. Despite several challenges such as inadequate supply of immunoglobulins, stringent regulatory policies and the high cost associated with IVIG treatments, the global IVIG market would witness notable growth during the forecast period.

Global IVIG market is segmented based on its types, application and geography. The application segment includes Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic Inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), Immunodeficiency diseases, Congenital AIDS, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL), Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal motor neuropathy, Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), Kawasaki disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and others.

Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic Inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) holds a dominant share in the market due to a large patient population and the unavailability of effective alternatives for IVIG treatment. Geographically, the report covers five key regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA

The “IVIG Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IVIG industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global IVIG market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global IVIG market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the IVIG market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global IVIG Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

