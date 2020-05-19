In the year 2015, the global liquid packaging carton market accounted for $12,117 million, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2016 to 2022. Food or beverage packaging is aimed toward preservation, containment, marketing & information, traceability, convenience, tamper indication, and other functions. Liquid packaging cartons are containers, which enable the safe transportation and storage of liquid products and provide customized packaging as per the manufacturers’ marketing requirement.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012955

Characteristics such as convenience, maneuverability, recyclability, and eco-friendly material make these cartons packaging preferred solution for manufacturers. Liquid packaging cartons are specifically constructed for containing various liquids across numerous end uses, namely, milk & dairy products, packaged water, liquid food products, soft drinks, and juices.

Some of the key players of Liquid Packaging Carton Market:

Elopak As,Evergreen Packaging Inc.,Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.,Klabin SA,Liqui-Box Corporation,Refresco Gerber N.V.,SIG Global,Tetra Pak Inc.,TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material Co., Ltd,Weyerhaeuser Co.

Change in consumer lifestyle worldwide, especially from the emerging countries, convenience in usage, and biodegradable nature of the cartons are the factors that supplement the market growth. However, stiff competition from the glass and plastic packaging industry is projected to hamper the market growth.

Aseptic-based packaging is a major trend that is expected to create opportunities for liquid carton market; it safeguards the product from microorganisms and enhances its shelf life without adding preservatives. Technological developments in production processes are expected to lead to a lower cost of production and superior sustainability, leading to improvement in performance efficiency.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into brick liquid carton, gable top carton, and shaped liquid carton. On the basis of shelf life, the market is categorized into long shelf life cartons, which is further divided into paperboard and PE (extrusion polymer), and aluminum. Similarly, short shelf life cartons are divided into paperboard and PE (extrusion polymer). By end use, it is divided into liquid dairy products, non-carbonated soft drinks, liquid foods, and alcoholic drinks.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012955

The “Liquid Packaging Carton Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Liquid Packaging Carton industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Liquid Packaging Carton market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Liquid Packaging Carton market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Liquid Packaging Carton market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size

2.2 Liquid Packaging Carton Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Liquid Packaging Carton Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Liquid Packaging Carton Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Liquid Packaging Carton Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Liquid Packaging Carton Sales by Product

4.2 Global Liquid Packaging Carton Revenue by Product

4.3 Liquid Packaging Carton Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Liquid Packaging Carton Breakdown Data by End User

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.