Automated Material Handling Equipment Market size was valued at $22,520 million in 2014 and is expected to reach $39,060 million by 2022.

Continuous rise in demand for automation in industries has revolutionized the adoption of automated material handling equipment. With the advent of technologies such as robotics, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles, the automated material handling equipment market has witnessed significant growth over the last few years.

Major players in automated material handling industry focus on the development of affordable, small, compact, and energy-efficient material handling solutions to reach a wider customer base. Recent boom in e-commerce is a major driver for the materials handling systems, with widespread demand for process automation worldwide.

Some of the key players of Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:

Daifuku Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Bosch Rexroth, Murata Machinery Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, SSI Schaefer AG, Dematic Group S.A.R.L, Toyota Industries Corporation, JBT Corporation and Bastian Solutions, Inc.

E-commerce industry players aim on improving the quality of their service through minimal waste generation. In developing nations, industrialization and modernization primarily support the market growth.

Increased need for automation in industries such as e-commerce, automotive, and food & beverages due to reduced operational costs, improved supply chain process, and reduced labor costs drive the AMH equipment market growth.

Moreover, increase in industrial production in emerging nations, such as China, India, and Mexico demands automated conveyor systems, transport equipment and industrial equipment thereby boosting the market growth. However, high initial installation cost of automated material handling equipment poses a major threat to the automated material handling equipment.

Segment overview:

The automated material handling manufacturing industry is segmented based on product type, system type, component, application, industry vertical and geography. Based on product type, market is segmented into automated guided vehicle, automated storage and retrieval system, automated crane, robotic system, and automated conveyor & sortation system.

By system type it is divided into, unit load material handling system and bulk load material handling system. Based on application, market is segmented into assembly, packaging, transportation, distribution, storage, and waste handling. By Industry vertical, it is divided into automotive, chemical, rubber & plastic, aviation, semiconductor and electronics, e-commerce, food & beverages, metal, and heavy machinery.

By Product Type

Automated guided vehicle

Automated storage and retrieval system

Automated crane

Robotic system

Automatic conveyor and sortation system

By System Type

Unit load material handling system

Bulk load material handling system

The “Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automated Material Handling Equipment industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Automated Material Handling Equipment market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Automated Material Handling Equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Automated Material Handling Equipment market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

