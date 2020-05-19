COVID-19: Potential impact on Companion Animal Speciality Drugs Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Companion Animal Speciality Drugs market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Companion Animal Speciality Drugs market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Companion Animal Speciality Drugs market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Companion Animal Speciality Drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Companion Animal Speciality Drugs market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Companion Animal Speciality Drugs market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Companion Animal Speciality Drugs and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

the demand for pet healthcare services as well. However, it is interesting to note that with rising urbanisation, there has been increasing prevalence of various diseases such as allergies, lower appetite, reduced energy and behavioural anxieties among small companion animals. This has been driving demand for and growth of the Veterinary Clinics segment in the global companion animal speciality drugs market.

Performance analysis of the Veterinary Clinics segment across key regional companion animal speciality drugs markets

The Veterinary Clinics segment dominated the Western Europe companion animal speciality drugs market by distribution channel in terms of revenue in 2016 and the trend is projected to grow throughout the forecast period. Veterinary Clinics is the most attractive segment in the Western Europe regional market, with a market attractiveness index of 1.9 over the forecast period. The Veterinary Clinics segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.3% in terms of value in the North America companion animal speciality drugs market. In APEJ, revenue from the Veterinary Clinics segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 2,300 Mn by 2027. Veterinary Clinics is the most attractive segment in the APEJ companion animal speciality drugs market, with an attractiveness index of 1.4 over the forecast period.

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Companion Animal Speciality Drugs market: