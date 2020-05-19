Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Smart Cards Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019-2029

Global Smart Cards Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Smart Cards market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Smart Cards market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Smart Cards market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Smart Cards market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Smart Cards market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Smart Cards market during the assessment period.

Smart Cards Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Smart Cards market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Smart Cards market. The Smart Cards market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:

Contact Card

Contactless Card

Dual Card

Hybrid Card

The contact card segment accounted for highest revenue share of 64.0% in the overall smart card market in 2015 in terms of revenue, followed by the contactless card segment with 19.4%.

The next segment encompasses the analysis of the global smart card market on the basis of component and presents the market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.

On the basis of the component, the market is segmented into:

Micro- Controller Card

Memory Card

The micro- controller card segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.8% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of revenue contribution share, the micro- controller card segment accounted for 71.3% of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to sustain its domination during the forecast years.

The end use segment analyzes the market on the basis of smart card end use applications and presents market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.

On the basis of the end use, the market is segmented into:

Government

Healthcare

Transportation

Telecommunication

Financial Services, Retail and Loyalty

Entertainment

Energy and Utility

The telecommunication segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.7% in terms of value during the forecast period. The telecommunication revenue contribution was 48.7% of the total global smart card revenue in 2015 and the segment is expected to sustain its dominance over the forecast years. Revenue from financial service, retail and loyalty segment is expected to expand at a CAGR 7.2% over the forecast years. The segment is expected to contribute 18.5% in terms of revenue by 2024 end to the global smart card market.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The report also includes market share of leading players in Europe, the U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Austria, Germany, and the U.S. on the basis of card type and end use application. The key players profiled in the report include NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Gemalto N.V., Insidesecure SA, CPI Card Group Inc., Morpho SA, Oberthur Technologies, Giesecke, and Devrient GmbH Watchdata Technologies among others.

