Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Copper Market Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2028

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Copper market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Copper market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Copper market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Copper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Copper market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, form, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also includes pricing analysis based on type and region.

The study provides a decisive view of the global copper market by segmenting it in terms of type, form, and application. In terms of type, the market has been divided into primary copper and secondary copper. In terms of form, the market has been segmented into wire rods, plates, sheets & strips, tubes, bars & sections, and others (ingots, powder, etc.). In terms of application, the copper market has been segregated into construction, transportation, appliances & electronics, power generation, distribution and transmission, and others (ammunition coins, machinery, defense, etc.). These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for copper in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of the copper market for 2017 and the estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global copper market has been provided in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons). The market size has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global copper market. Key players operating in the copper market include Codelco, Rio Tinto, Glencore International AG, Freeport McMoRan Inc., Jiangxi Copper Corporation, BHP Bilition, Antofagasta Plc., Group Mexico, and Aurubis. Other prominent market players include Vedanta Resources Plc, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd, LS-Nikko Co., and Tongling Non-Ferrous Metals Group. The report also comprises a matrix of comparison between the top four players operating in the copper market along with their market share analysis for 2017.

The global copper market has been segments as follows:

Global Copper Market, by Type

Primary Copper

Secondary Copper

Global Copper Market, by Form

Wire Rods

Plates

Sheets & Strips

Tubes

Bars & Sections

Others (Ingots, Powder, etc.)

Global Copper Market, by Application

Construction

Transportation

Appliances & Electronics

Power Generation, Distribution and Transmission

Others (Ammunition Coins, Machinery, Defense, etc.)

Global Copper Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Poland Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Takeaways

Global and regional market share of the copper market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) by different type, form, and application segments for the period between 2018 and 2026

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for copper in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different type, form, and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2026

Technical overview of the copper production process

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global copper market

Import–export analysis of the global copper market in terms of form and region

Global copper pricing trends based on type and regional segments

Value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and regulatory scenario in the global market for copper

Market attractiveness analysis based on type, form, and application segments of the global copper market

Key findings for the copper market in all regions and in-depth analysis of major type, form, and application segments of the global copper market, in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies

Detailed company profiles for 16 market players

