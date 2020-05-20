Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Pole Market and Forecast Study Launched

Global Smart Pole Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Smart Pole market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Smart Pole market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Smart Pole market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Smart Pole market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Smart Pole market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Smart Pole market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Smart Pole Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Smart Pole market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Smart Pole market

Most recent developments in the current Smart Pole market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Smart Pole market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Smart Pole market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Smart Pole market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Smart Pole market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Smart Pole market? What is the projected value of the Smart Pole market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Smart Pole market?

Smart Pole Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Smart Pole market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Smart Pole market. The Smart Pole market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global smart pole market is expected to be bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The global market is significantly driven by the enhanced features such as public charging point, smart video cameras, announcement speakers and internet connectivity. With the growing demand for internet connectivity, the global market is expected to witness significant growth. Increasing demand for monitoring weather and traffic management is expected to contribute towards growth of the global market.

As these poles are equipped with public charging point, the tourists can conveniently charge their devices. Moreover, government in various countries are taking initiatives regarding implementation of the smart city plan. Installation of the multifunctional smart poles further contributes towards development of the city in a smart manner. Attributed to these factors, installation of the smart poles is expected to rev up in various countries. This in turn is expected to impact growth of the global smart pole market positively.

Global Smart Pole Market: Segmentation

The global smart pole market is expected to be segmented on the basis of component, installation type, application and region. In terms of component, the global market is segmented as lighting lamp, communication devices, lamp controller, sensors and software. By installation type, the global market is segmented as new installation and retrofit installation. On the basis of application, the global smart pole market is segmented as highways & roads, railways, harbors and public places. North America is expected to represent a lucrative growth opportunities globally.

The sensors segment on the basis of components is expected to represent the highest growth in terms of revenue. By installation type, the retrofit segment is expected to record a significant growth in terms of revenue. However, the new installation segment is expected to reflect the highest CAGR in the global market. On the basis of application, the highway & roads segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth, whereas adoption of the smart poles will continue to remain high in the public places.

Global Smart Pole Market: Competition

Leading market players in the global market of smart pole include Lumca, Inc, Telensa Limited, Philips Lighting Holding B.V, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Neptun Light, Inc, Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd, Ericsson Inc, Streetscape International LLC, Shanghai Sansi technology Co., LTD and Sunna Design, SA.

