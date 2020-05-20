How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products Market – Insights on Challenges & Opportunities by 2025

Global LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products market value chain.

The report reveals that the global LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products market during the assessment period.

The Africa LED & OLED displays and lighting products market is classified on the basis of displays and lighting products. On the basis of displays, the market is segmented as mobile displays, consumer TV displays, and outdoor LED displays. The consumer TV displays sub-segment was valued US$ 130.2 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of lighting products, the Africa market is segmented by product type and by application. By product type, the market is sub-segmented into LED bulbs, bare LED tubes, LED fixtures, and solar LED lighting. The LED bulbs sub-segment accounted for the highest market share and was valued at US$ 193.9 Mn in 2015. By application, the market is sub-segmented into street lighting, down lighting, garden lighting, ceiling lighting, decorative & portable lighting, and others. Among applications, the street lighting segment accounted for the highest market share in 2015, occupying 37.6% share of the African lighting products market.

Some of the top vendors identified across the value chain of the global LED lighting market include Cree Corporation, Samsung Electronics Limited, GE Lighting, LLC, Sharp Corporation , OSRAM Licht AG, Daktronics Inc., Eaton Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd., Barco N.V., Luceco Ltd., LED Lighting SA, and Eagle Lighting. It has been noticed that new companies from consumer electronics as well as from semiconductor segments are entering into the LED lighting market, demonstrating higher opportunity for service providers as well as for component manufacturers to enhance their activities in the areas of LED lighting.

