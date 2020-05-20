Market For Warehouse Management Systems Market To Witness High Growth During 2020-2030

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Warehouse management systems and processes have come a long way over the past hundred years. While warehouse processes in the past were primarily manual, advances in technologies and new concepts paved the way for automated processes to enter the warehouse management space. As the paradigm continues to shift within the warehouse management systems market toward automated technologies, warehouse management systems continue to gain considerable popularity worldwide.

The onset of new technologies and concepts including virtual & augmented reality, cloud software, autonomous vehicles, robots, drones, and wearable technology have changed the face of modern-day warehouse management systems and in due time are projected to elevate the adoption of next-generation warehouse management systems.

An Imperative Tool to Minimize Supply Chain Disruptions

Companies involved in the current warehouse management systems market are increasingly working in tandem with warehouse operators, managers, and staff to develop solutions that are in-sync with the current requirements. In the current competitive landscape, warehouse management systems developers are largely focused on offering solutions that enhance productivity, minimize costs, reduce downtime, and streamline operations.

The COVID-19 outbreak could be a blessing in disguise for warehouse management companies as more and more companies are likely to find new ways to address the supply-chain challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The booming e-commerce sector, fast-paced advancements in technology and the advent of the ongoing health crisis are some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the demand for warehouse management systems in the upcoming years.

Warehouse Automation Gains Momentum as Companies Focus on Optimizing Warehouse Processes

At present, critical processes are still performed manually across thousands of warehouses worldwide. Human inaccuracies, absenteeism, and shipment-related delays among others are some of the leading factors that are affecting the efficiency levels and profitability. Technological advancements coupled with fast-paced adoption of the same are gradually revolutionizing how modern-day supply-chain and warehouse operations are being performed. Over the past decade, the adoption of automated technologies across a broad spectrum of industries has increased at an impressive pace. Within the warehouse management systems market, automated technologies and solutions are increasingly being deployed to enhance efficiency and productivity.

Warehouse management systems have gained considerable traction over the past four to five years as the end users continue to find short-term and long-term value. The adoption of cutting-edge material handling and automated technologies continues to witness considerable growth particularly to fulfill the evolving requirements in the warehouse management space. The increasing pressure on the supply lines due to the modern omni-channel framework is expected to play a critical role in boosting the adoption of automated warehouse management systems.

In the recent past, the swift development of new technologies has enabled the adoption of robots in warehouse management systems. Robots play an imperative role in minimizing labor shortage and can be deployed as a single solution or a complete automated system. Robots integrated with highly precise warehouse mapping technologies are increasingly gaining popularity across the warehouses worldwide and the trend is likely to gain momentum over the next few months due to the health and safety concerns put forward by the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the current observable trends, customization, and development of solutions that are in tune with the evolving requirements of the end users is likely to remain a key differentiator in the warehouse management systems market.

The advent of unmanned technologies such as forklifts, drones, shuttles, and trucks backed up by artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) is likely to mark the beginning of a new era in the warehouse management systems space wherein optimizing operations continues to remain a priority.

Switching from Traditional Models to Digital Supply Networks

According to industry experts, COVID-19 could be considered as the black swan event that is likely to compel several industries and business organizations to reconsider their existing supply chain models. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to expose the underlying vulnerabilities within the supply chains of companies that are largely dependent on China to fulfill their demand for finished products and raw materials. Disruption within the supply chains across China particularly in March and April are likely to directly impact the global supply chains. At present, nearly 200 Fortune Global 500 companies are present in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus.

For business organizations who are largely dependent on direct and indirect suppliers based in China are projected to be the worst hit during the COVID-19 crisis. In the current scenario, companies are investigating various approaches and solutions to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 on their supply chain models. The demand for customized automated warehouse management systems is likely to witness a considerable surge wherein parameters including country of origin, allocation strategies, audit & quarantine, and more are likely to take center stage.

Several companies are expected to make a switch from traditional linear supply chain models to digital supply network wherein companies are likely to attain agility, optimization, and end-to-end visibility. Several companies are expected to leverage the advancements in novel technologies including artificial intelligence, robotics, 5G, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to address the challenges presented by the COVID-19 event.

The global warehouse management systems market is expected to witness impressive growth in the following years, primarily driven by factors such as the growing emphasis on improving productivity, minimizing bottlenecks across supply chains, optimizing warehouse operations and processes, technological advancements and more. Retail giants including Amazon, Target, and Walmart amongst others have made considerable investments in upgrading their existing warehouse management systems by either acquiring small to medium-sized IT firms or collaborating with them. The demand for warehouse management systems is projected to grow amid the COVID-19 pandemic as companies continue to find effective solutions to mitigate the impact of the ongoing crisis on their operations.

Market Segmentation

By Offering

Services

Software

By Implementation

On-premise

On-cloud

SaaS

By Application

Optimization & Analytics

Billing & Yard Management

Labor Management System

Systems Integration & Maintenance

Analytics & Optimization

Consulting

By End-use Industry

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Logistics

Retail

E-commerce

Food & Beverages

Electricals & Electronics

Oil & Gas

Others

