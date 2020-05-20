Strategy Ki & Simple Life Deliver Anthemic & Groovy Afro-Swing/R&B Single ‘All My Love’ (produced by Simple Life)

Listen

Spotify

Download Artwork

About The Release

Strategy Ki releases an anthemic, grand, and powerful Afro-swing/R&B single ‘All My Love,’ featuring Simple Life. The release features a groovy beat with a vocal performance that will grasp the listener. ‘All My Love’ will hook the listeners in with the lyricism and mesmerizing instrumentation. The single delivers an uplifting progression, a driving bassline, and a raw, uplifting vocal by Strategy Ki and Simple Life. Undoubtedly, the single has the ability to resonate with the listener as it contains a unique style and sound that will have people playing it over and over. Strategy Ki does an outstanding job of keeping the track refreshing and engaging through the powerful lyricism, and atmospheric, feel-good elements. The contrast between sections gives the vocal another level of energy. ‘All My Love’ is a complete single that will sit well with any Afrobeats/R&B music aficionado as it is catchy, unique, and contains a relatable message.

About Strategy Ki

Strategy Ki is a vocal recording artist hailing from the United Kingdom. He first descended to the music industry in 2012 dominating the UK Grime scene and its raw uncensored sound. Constantly releasing new music to YouTube and SoundCloud, Strategy Ki sharpened his lyrical skills and growing a loyal fan base. His unique style and rhythmic flow is a mixture of elements taken from Grime and Dancehall. His music reflects on his ties to the streets but also expressing his softer side when it comes to his loved ones.

____________________________________________________

Follow Strategy Ki

Instagram Apple Music