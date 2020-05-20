Next Ten Years Full Of Opportunities For The Three Wheelers Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Three Wheelers Market: Introduction

Three wheelers are one of the integral part of an automobile sector that are mostly preferred for public transportation. The increasing demand for inter-city transportation with increasing urbanization is observed to escalate the demand for three wheelers market.

Many prominent countries in three wheelers market such as India are focusing towards replacement of liquid fuels with the batteries by 2030. Prominent companies are developing electric and hybrid technologies to be incorporated in three wheelers in order to reduce environmental impact and introduce eco-friendly mode of public transport.

Three Wheelers Market: Market Dynamics

One of the most dynamic factor for the growth of three wheelers market is the public transport for short to medium distances anywhere in the cities. Such cost effective mode of transportation is in demand for countries with moderate logistic infrastructure and population that has low disposable income. Moreover, the cumulative growth in good carriers has uplifted these compact three wheelers market for the transportation medium where trucks and other four wheelers are not affordable and not accessible to the destination. Also the increase in oil prices is expected to give advantage to small vehicles such as three wheelers in long term.

However, a dramatic drop is anticipated in inland and export sales of a country due to replacement of three wheelers by small four wheeler mini truck. Companies like Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors are focusing to expand their mini truck segment and put forth in the market in affordable price and loading capacities. Such development is likely to hamper growth for three wheelers market over the forecast period.

On the bright side, three wheelers manufacturers are expected to find potential opportunities in intra-city mode of transport with digitized and streamlined access provided by the app-based model.

Three Wheelers Market: Segmentation

Three wheelers market can be segmented on the basis of fuel type:

Diesel

Gasoline

CNG/LPG

Electric

Three wheelers market can be segmented on the basis of usage:

Goods carrier

Passenger carrier

Personal use

Three Wheelers Market: Region Wise Outlook

Based on the geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to remain prominent in the three wheelers market over the forecast period. Countries such as India is to remain prevalent the domestic and export business segment during the forecast period. A prosperous growth is observed in China followed by other Asian countries like Thailand and Malaysia. This is attributed to the increasing population and need of transportation medium for rural and semi-urban areas of the nation. Many Indian established players are focusing to manufacture three wheelers complied of BS (Bharat Stage) VI norms which will be implemented by 2020 in order to keep particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and Sulphur emission in check. The Germany based Bosch AG is developing LEFIS (Lean Electronic Fuel Injection Systems) for three wheelers in order to meet BS VI norms.

North America and Latin America are expected to provide significant opportunities in three wheelers market for snowmobiles, watersleds and touring motorcycle in near future. Three wheelers market is expected to find healthy prospects to aging baby boomers owing to the increased safety requirement.

Currently, Asian countries such as India and China dominate the three wheeler market in terms of production as well as sales in domestic and export markets. Established three wheeler manufacturers dominate the export as well as domestic market. Northern African, ASEAN and Latin American countries are prominent importers of three wheelers from Asian manufacturers.

Three Wheelers Market: Market Players

Some of the recognized players in Three Wheelers market are listed below:

P.I. Motors (P) Ltd.

Atul Auto Limited.

Kerala Automobiles Limited,

Bajaj Auto. Ltd.

S. AUTO (P) LTD

MORGAN MOTOR COMPANY

TUK TUK (Thailand) company limited

Akepanich Co.,Ltd

Mithani Group

Kumar Motors Pvt Ltd.

