Global Mouthwash Market by Size, Growth, Share and Analysis Reports and Forecast 2019-2025

Changing food habits along with fast-paced work life results in the rise of cavities and dental problem to a broader level. Thus, to fight with such problems adoption of mouth wash seems to be the best solution. The increasing awareness among consumers related to dental health with easy and effective solutions to fight germs is anticipated to encourage the growth of the global mouthwash market in the next few years. The growing demand for alcohol-free mouthwashes is likely to contribute extensively towards the growth of the overall market in the coming years. In addition, the recommendations from doctor across the globe with an attractive advertisement campaign fueling the growth of the overall market in the forecast period. The emergence of natural and herbal flavored mouthwashes is likely to generate promising opportunities for prominent players operating in the global mouthwash market.

According to report by BlueWeave Consulting, “Global Mouthwash Market, by Product Type, by Nature, by Distribution Channel, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2014-2025” – The global mouthwash market is expected to witness healthy growth in the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the market is divided into a cosmetic and therapeutic mouthwash. Depend upon product type, cosmetics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global mouthwash market. The segment is expected to witness a promising growth during the forecast period owing to availability in multiple flavors such as mint and lemon which can be used for a quick fix of the bad breath. It also helps to rinse away oral debris, diminish bacteria in the mouth and leave a pleasant and refreshing taste. In addition, it also contains whiteners to help whiten the teeth. The demand for therapeutic mouthwashes is projected to decline due to low uptake of mouthwash as it is most preferred when recommended by the dentist.

On the basis of the region, the mouthwash market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to stringent regulations, increasing penetration and high adoption rate. Europe is expected to witness strong growth in the global mouthwash market and account for a key share in the near future. Growing demand for oral care and hygiene products with consumer preference for the flavored product is expected to drive market growth over the projected period.

Global mouthwash market is highly competitive, with players developing wide range of varieties. Some of the key players operating in the Global mouthwash ecosystem are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Amway Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Lion Corporation, Caldwell Consumer Health, LLC, Uncle Harry’s Natural Products, and Triumph Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Most of the major vendors in the global mouthwash market are actively focused on enhancing their R&D to meet the ongoing demand.

