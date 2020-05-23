Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids Market Insights Shared In Detailed Report 2020, Forecasts to 2027

The “Global Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of synthetic lubricants and functional fluids market with detailed market segmentation by product, material, end user, and geography. The global synthetic lubricants and functional fluids market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading synthetic lubricants and functional fluids market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids market globally. This report on ‘Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Aisin Asia Pte Ltd.

Al Warren Oil Company, Inc.

BASF SE

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Kyoto Japan

PEAK (Old World Industries, LLC)

Schultz Canada Chemicals Ltd.

SynLube Incorporated

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids market segments and regions.

The synthetic lubricants are manufactured using chemically modified petroleum components unlike conventional lubricants, which are wholly obtained from crude petroleum oils. Synthetic lubricants are advantageous over petroleum-based lubricants and offer several performance advantages such as improved thermal stability, oxidation resistance, high viscosity index, improved low-temperature properties, lower evaporation losses, reduced flammability, and lower tendency to form residues. Synthetic lubricants are most suited to applications with extreme temperatures and heavy loads. Functional fluids refer to wide ranges of fluid with specific functions such as brake oil, process oil, metalworking fluids, heat-transfer fluids, hydraulic and transmission fluids, among others. Some functional fluids act as reactants in several process steps from raw material to finished products. For instance, process oil smoothness to the processing unit at the time of manufacturing finished goods owing to its oxidative property and thermal stability.

The global market for synthetic lubricants and functional fluids is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization coupled with the use of high-quality gear oils for enhanced fuel economy. Furthermore, the superior properties of the product over conventional minerals and stringent regulations regarding CO2 emissions fuel the growth of the synthetic lubricants and functional fluids market. However, high costs restrict the growth of the synthetic lubricants and functional fluids market. Nonetheless, growing demands for high performance products offer lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the synthetic lubricants and functional fluids market during the forecast period.

The global synthetic lubricants and functional fluids market is segmented on the basis of product, material, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as engine oils, transmission and hydraulic fluids, antifreeze and deicing fluids, metalworking fluids, heat transfer fluids, and others. On the basis of the material, the market is segmented as glycols, polyalphaolefins, esters, group iii and iv base oils, aromatics, silicone fluids, and others. The synthetic lubricants and functional fluids market on the basis of the end user is classified as automotive, aerospace, metals, industrial machinery, power generation, construction, process industry, and others.

