Tackifiers Market Perspective by Comprehensive Analysis Growth Prediction to 2027: Exxon Mobil Corporation, Guangdong KOMO Co

The “Global Tackifiers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of tackifiers market with detailed market segmentation by type, form, application, end-use industry, and geography. The global tackifiers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading tackifiers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Tackifiers market globally. This report on ‘Tackifiers market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Arakawa Chemical Industries,Ltd.

DRT (Derives Resiniques et Terpeniques)

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Guangdong KOMO Co., Ltd–

Kraton Corporation

LSC Environmental Products LLC

Neville Chemical Company

SI Group, Inc.

Yasuhara Chemical Co., Ltd.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Tackifiers market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Tackifiers market segments and regions.

The tackifiers are low molecular weight resin that are used in formulating adhesive to increase the tack at their surfaces. Tackifiers have a higher glass transition temperature than the elastomer or adhesive base polymer to provide them with suitable viscoelastic properties. They are fully or partially compatible with the base polymer or elastomer. The tackifier works by modifying the adhesive polymer matrix. Some of the most commonly used tackifiers are hydrocarbon resins, rosin esters, and polyterpenes. Most pressure-sensitive adhesives use tackifiers with rubber or elastomer. Tackifiers are also used in hot-melt adhesives to generate tack and enhance adhesion. Major applications of tackifiers include bookbinding adhesives, tapes and labels, and footwear adhesives among others.

The tackifiers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the product advancements in the tire industry along with growing demands for adhesives from end-use industries. Rising demands from the packaging industry and demands from booming construction industry in the developing countries further fuel the growth of the tackifiers market. However, emerging tackifier free adhesives market is a mjor restraint for the growth of the tackifiers market. Nonetheless, shifting focus towards bio-based tackifiers and rising demands from the pressure sensitive adhesives industry offer significant growth opportunities for the major players operating in the tackifiers market during the forecast period.

The global tackifiers market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as natural and synthetic. By form, the market is segmented as solid, liquid, and resin dispersion. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as tapes & labels, assembly adhesives, bookbinding adhesives, footwear, leather & rubber, and others. The market on the basis of the end-use industry, is classified as automotive, building & construction, packaging, non-wovens, and others.

