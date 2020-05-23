Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2027

The “Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the thermoplastic vulcanizate market with detailed market segmentation by end-use industry and geography. The global thermoplastic vulcanizate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading thermoplastic vulcanizate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) market globally. This report on ‘Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Kumho Polychem

Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

SO.F.TER. (Celanese Corporation)

Teknor Apex Company, Inc.

Trinseo LLC

Zeon Chemicals L.P.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) market segments and regions.

The thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV) is a blend of rubber particles dispersed in a thermoplastic matrix. The TPV, therefore, have combined properties including characteristics of vulcanized rubber elastomer as well as processing properties of the thermoplastic material. Typical TPV contains about two-thirds of ethylene propylene diene monomer and one-third of impact polypropylene. This combination of raw materials may also vary such as polypropylene with natural rubber, polypropylene and ethylene-octene copolymer, and others. These materials possess broad hardness range, excellent flex fatigue, high impact resistance, and superior resistance to acids, bases, and aqueous media. Owing to the manufacturing flexibility and ease of processing, TPV is used in applications requiring durability and lightweight attributes such as in cars, construction, and others.

The thermoplastic vulcanizate market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from the automotive industry where the product is effective in significantly reducing the weight of the automobile. Moreover, the growing usage of TPV in consumer goods industry further propel the growth of the thermoplastic vulcanizate market. However, the thermoplastic vulcanizate market is negatively influenced by the fluctuating raw material prices and environmental concerns. Nonetheless, rising usage in the healthcare industry offer lucrative opportunities for the key players involved in the thermoplastic vulcanizate market during the forecast period.

The global thermoplastic vulcanizate market is segmented on the basis of the end-use industry as automotive, building & construction, consumer goods, healthcare, and others.

