Cooking Hood Market Trends-Industry Share, Size, Top Manufactures and Forecast Report 2020 to 2026

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Asko Appliances; BSH Home Appliances Group; FABER S.p.A.; SAMSUNG; Miele & Cie. KG; Broan, Inc.; Elica S.p.A.; Falmec Spa.; Panasonic Corporation; Whirlpool; Electrolux; Beko; IFB Home Appliances; Guangdong Vanward New Electric CO., LTD; Systemair AB; Gorenje; Haier Inc.; Zhongshan Vantage Gas Appliance Stock Co., Ltd.; W.S.Westin Ltd.; Luxair Cooker Hoods Limited; Vent-A-Hood; Novy; Zephyr Ventilation and KOBE Range Hoods among others..

Global cooking hood market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the changes in the lifestyles of individuals resulting in greater adoption of the product along with the innovative product launches presented by the various manufacturers in the market.

Market Definition: Global Cooking Hood Market

Cooking hood can be defined as home appliances that are fitted over a cooking area consisting of an exhaust fan. The main purpose of these appliances is the removal of grease, oil, fumes, heat, and other combustion accompaniments by extracting the air and filtering it. The various fumes that are a result of cooking are replaced by fresh air which is consistently being replaced with the operation of the cooking hood. There are majorly two varieties of the cooking hood operations wherein the air is either filtered and reinserted into the environment or is extracted and pushed out in the exterior environment with the help of ducting.

Market Driver:

Growing demand for smart home appliances equipped with wireless connectivity and advanced technological features, sensors to ensure effective performance is expected to drive the growth of the market growth

Presence of compliances laid out by authorities to ensure clean and hygienic cooking conditions in commercial restaurants & hotels is expected to augment growth of the market

Surge in the adoption of e-commerce sales channels globally is also expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of keeping the cooking environment clean and hygienic is also expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Concerns regarding the large costs of maintenance of the product is expected to restrict the adoption rate

Presence of various substitute alternatives is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Cooking Hood Market

By Product Type

Wall Mounted Hoods

Ceiling Mounted Hoods

Under Cabinet Type Hoods

Down Draft

Insert

Island

Over the Range

Others

By Structure

Convertible

Ducted

Ductless

By Suction Power

Less than 800 m3/h

800-1200 m3/h

More than 1200 m3/h

By Decibel

Less than 40 Decibels

40-60 Decibels

More than 60 Decibels

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Specialty Stores

Mega-Retail Stores

Departmental Stores

To comprehend Cooking Hood market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the Cooking Hood market size of Skilled Nursing Servicesare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year to 2026

