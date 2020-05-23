Global Noise Vibration and Harness (NVH) material Market Research Report Overview, Analysis and Forecast to 2019-2025

Undesirable mechanical sounds and vibrations in automobiles due to structure-borne and air-borne noises can lead to passenger discomfort and hamper the vehicle durability. Automotive industry uses the Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) material to reduce these noises and improve ride quality. The growing focus of car manufacturer’s noise control in vehicles helps enhance the fuel economy, reduce cabin sounds, and improve durability.

The demand for non-woven automobile NVH materials has increased owing to their excellent properties such as lightweight, integrated production, and superior water, oil, and diesel resistance. Automobile manufacturers are adopting and implementing high-quality and durable NVH materials in their commercial and passenger vehicles. Owing to stringent regulations and standards regarding maintaining specific vehicle weights, especially for commercial vehicles in North America and Europe expected to fuel the noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) material market.

According to an upcoming report by BlueWeave Consulting, “Global Noise, Vibration, and Harness (NVH) material Market, by Type, by Application, by Vehicle Type, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2015-2025”The global Noise, Vibration, and Harness (NVH) material market is projected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Rubber segment is projected to dominate the NVH market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Rubbers provide optimum noise insulation, vibration damping, and chemical stability Owing to the growing demand for quieter and safer vehicles has led to an increase in consumption of automotive NVH materials. Rubber provides noise absorption and vibration damping owing to its unique physical properties of high density and consistency, it is accepted as the ideal sound absorbing material in vehicles. The consumers are focusing on vehicle performance in terms of speed, horsepower, fuel economy, comfort, and NVH characteristics which affect their buying decision.

Asia-pacific was the leading segment in 2015 owing to abundant availability of raw materials and cheap labor have led to the key global manufacturers to set up their operating units and cater to the increasing demand for an automobile in these countries. China is the largest producer of cars in the world and has been witnessing substantial urbanization, on account of high industrial and economic development. Furthermore, the changing lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes have resulted in a rapid increase in demand for passenger cars consumer preference towards vehicles with enhanced ride quality, comfort, safety, and customization.

Companies such as BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, 3M Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, and Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, ElringKlinger AG, Unique Fabricating Inc., Rogers Foam Cooperation, Avery Dennison, and W. KOPP GmbH & Co. KG. are the leading players in the automotive NVH materials market.

