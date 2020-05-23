As per the latest statistics provided by the Hearing Health Foundation (HHF), the incidence rate of Ménière’s disease is 12 per 1000 people throughout the globe. Additionally, the orphan drug status awarded to betahistine for the treatment of PWS-linked obesity will provide a positive impetus to the betahistine market growth.

Ménière’s disease is the clear leader in the treatment segment for the betahistine market. According to the latest research findings presented by the Hearing Health Foundation approximately 45,000 to 60,000 cases of Ménière’s Disease are diagnosed each year. The disease prognosis is unilateral initially and later it progresses to bilateral, 15% of the patients report the clinical manifestations in both the ears in the later stage of life, the onset age are 20 to 50 years of age and it affects equally in the men and women population. Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) is set to register steady market growth in the near future owing to the significant increase in the clinical manifestation of vertigo and dizziness among the adult population. According to research findings provided by the Oxford University Press vertigo affects about 1 in 3 adults every year.

Hospital pharmacy is spearheading the distribution channel segment for the betahistine market. Betahistine is a potent antihistaminic drug that needs to be taken under medical supervision in order to prevent the occurrence of any drug-related side effects. Hospital pharmacist ensures accurate dose compounding as per physician’s prescription. Retail pharmacy is anticipated to be the fastest-growing distribution channel segment on account of the availability of generic versions of betahistine drug formulation at discounted prices.

North America is currently leading the geography segment for the betahistine market. According to the American Academy of Otolaryngology (AAO), approximately 615,000 people in the United States suffer from Ménière’s disease. Affordable reimbursement scenario further accentuates the betahistine market growth in the region. Europe stood 2nd in the regional segment for the betahistine market. According to the recent statistics posted by the World Health Organization (WHO), the annual incidence rate of vertigo associated with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) is 48.3% in the European Union region. Furthermore, the supportive regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA) pertaining to the sale and distribution of betahistine further propels the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific will showcase rampant market growth during the forecast period on account of the rising prevalence of vertigo migraine across all age groups and the presence of a well-established generic drug market.

Pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the manufacturing of betahistine are Auro Pharma, Inc., Sanis Health, Inc., BGP Pharma ULC, Eurofarma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Grünenthal, Mylan Labs Ltd, Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd, and Eisai Co., Ltd.

Market Key Takeaways:

Significant increase in the number of patients suffering from Meniere’s disease and benign paroxysmal positional vertigo

Orphan drug status awarded to betahistine for the treatment of PWS-linked obesity will further accentuate the market growth

Affordable reimbursement scenario for the betahistine drug formulations will further propel the market growth during the forecast period

