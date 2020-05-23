Survey: Impact Of Covid-19 On UHT (Ultra-High Temperature) Processing Market | Top Key Players are GEA Group, Alfa Laval, SPX Flow, Elecster Oyj, others

UHT (Ultra-High Temperature) Processing Market In-depth Analysis 2020-2026

Albea Group

Amcor Ltd.

TESSA I.E.C

Koa Glass Co. Ltd.

The other players in the market are Tetra Laval International S.A., GEA Group, Alfa Laval, SPX Flow, Elecster Oyj, Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery, Microthermics, REDA S.P.A., Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery, Group, Stephan Machinery Gmbh, GOMA Engineering, Ardagh Group, Bemis Company, Inc., Bormioli Rocco Spa, MeadWestvaco Corp., Saint-Gobain, Sonoco Products Company, Mondi plc and A2 Corporation and many more.

An introduction of UHT (Ultra-High Temperature) Processing Market 2020

The Global UHT (Ultra-High Temperature) Processing Market is expected to reach USD 4.25 billion by 2025, from USD 2.70 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.87% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The UHT (ultra-high temperature) processing can be termed as food processing technology that is used to sterilize liquid food by heating them above 135 degree Celsius. The UHT is majorly used in processing the milk. But it can be also used in various other processes such as fruit juices, cream, soy milk, yogurt, wine, soups, honey, and stews and various other products. The UHT treatment requires both a sterilizer and an aseptic unit (for packaging the product). The purpose of this treatment is to maximise the destruction of microorganisms while minimal chemical changes in the product which means finding the optimal combination of temperature and processing time for different types of food. The

UHT is largely used in dairy industry and according to an article published recently by Reed Business Information Limited in U.K., the dairy industry had market value of USD 179.13 tonnes in 2017 and had grown at 3.0% growth rate when compared to year 2016. Hence the growth in the dairy industries increased the use of UHT equipment which helps in the growth of the market.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Equipment Type (Heaters, Homogenizers, Flash Cooling, Aseptic Packaging, Others),

Mode of Equipment Operation (Direct UHT Processing, Indirect UHT Processing),

End-Product Form (Liquid, Semi-Liquid),

Application (Milk, Dairy Desserts, Juices, Soups, Others)

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for food & beverage products with an extended shelf life

Marginal nutritional changes in products such as milk

Reduction in logistics and storage costs

Market Restraint:

High Capital Investment

Loss of nutritional value during the production process

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In June 2018, Alfa Laval (Sweden) which is one of the major key player and a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling. The company has won an order to supply large heat exchangers to a petrochemical plant in China. The order has a value of approximately SEK 120 million. It is booked in the Welded Heat Exchangers unit of the Energy Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2018 and 2019.

The global UHT (ultra-high temperature) processing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of UHT (ultra-high temperature) processing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of UHT (Ultra-High Temperature) Processing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the UHT (Ultra-High Temperature) Processing market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the UHT (Ultra-High Temperature) Processing market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global UHT (Ultra-High Temperature) Processing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: UHT (Ultra-High Temperature) Processing Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

