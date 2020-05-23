Vitamins for Infant Formula Market Highly Instructive Report 2026 by Top Key Players FrieslandCampina; BASF SE; DSM; others

Vitamins for Infant Formula Market In-depth Analysis 2020-2026

Worldwide Vitamins for Infant Formula Industry 2020 Market Research Report

Vitamins for Infant Formula Market

Global vitamins for infant formula market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high adoption rate of infant formulas due to the rising prevalence of working moms.

Vitamins for infant formula are the nutritional ingredients/supplements manufactured specifically for their usage in infant formula applications. These vitamins are designed to provide vitamin-based nutrition to the infant formula in a harmless way in a low intensity/strength due to the delicate nature of infants. They are free from any harmful additional supplements as the regulations for protection of infants are highly stringent.

Market Segment details:

By Form (Powder, Liquid & Semi-Liquid),

Source (Cow Milk, Soy, Others),

Application (Growing-Up Milk, Standard Infant Formula, Follow-On Formula, Specialty Formula),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increased birth rate for infants worldwide; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Innovations and focus on advancements of technologies due to a variety of R&D activities; also acts as a market driver

Increasing prevalence of mothers suffering from lack of lactation worldwide; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Rise in parental concerns with respect to infants health and nutrition is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of various regulations and compliances regarding the ingredients present in infant formulas; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Several consumer related concerns regarding the infant food safety also restricts the market growth

Recent Development of the Market

In July 2018, BASF SE announced through their human nutrition brand “Newtrition” regarding the availability of “2’-fucosyllactose (2’-FL)”, a human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) designed especially for the infant nutrition applications. This launch comes after the successful expertise of BASF in the production process of this compound helping them in order to create a steady rate of production for stable HMO

In June 2018, Abbott announced the availability of the company’s latest and most innovative infant formula for nourishment of immune systems in infants. The product has been fortified with human milk oligosaccharides (HMO), resulting in one of the most innovative development for infant nutrition sciences. Research has indicated that these nutritional components enhance the immune systems of baby’s digestive health and immune systems

Table of Content of Vitamins for Infant Formula Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Vitamins for Infant Formula market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Vitamins for Infant Formula market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Vitamins for Infant Formula market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Vitamins for Infant Formula Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

