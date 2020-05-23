Wheat Protein Market Competitive Analysis and Top Profiling Forecasts Till 2025 | ADM, Cargill, Agrana, MGP Ingredients, Manildra Group, others

Wheat Protein Market In-depth Analysis 2020-2026

Worldwide Wheat Protein Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

An introduction of Wheat Protein Market 2020

The Global Wheat Protein Market is expected to reach USD 2.98 billion by 2025, from USD 2.04 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the wheat protein market in the next 8 years. Wheat protein has many applications in cosmetics industry as an emulsifier. Presence of gluten in wheat protein, as an emulsifier, has led its application in the cosmetics industries. Rising incidences of diabetes and obesity have further increased adoption of wheat protein, as it is low in calorie content, and keep the blood-glucose level regulated with weight reduction.

Nowadays, consumers prefer healthy substitute over high calorie products; this will encourage adoption of wheat protein owing to their high nutritional value in food products. Wheat protein has been observed to be popular among sportsmen & gym-obsessed individuals. In order to enhance strength and gain muscles. Increased consumption of wheat protein in animal feed will also stoke its demand across the globe in the coming years. Consumer inclinations towards meat-free diets are a major driving factor for adoption of many plant-derived proteins like wheat protein.

Wheat protein has various applications in industries, owing to its numerous functions including tenderizing, structure enhancement, dough conditioning, aeration, adhesion, foaming, whipping, and film formation. Limited supply and high cost of wheat is expected to hamper the growth of the industry. Presence of gluten in wheat can cause disease intolerance in humans, which is also expected to restrict the growth of the market.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product(Wheat Gluten, Wheat Protein Isolate, Textured Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein)

By Application(Bakery & Snacks, Pet Food, Nutritional Bars & Drinks, Processed Meat, Meat Analogs & Others),

By Form (Dry, Liquid),

By Geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America & South America)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Nutritional benefits for lactose intolerant and health- & fitness-conscious consumers

Applications increasing for wheat protein in various end-user industries

Rising consumer preference for meat analogs.

Increased consumption of plant-based protein diets to mitigate the incidence of type 2 diabetes.

Increasing gluten intolerance and gluten-free diets.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Wheat Protein Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Wheat Protein market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Wheat Protein market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Wheat Protein market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Wheat Protein Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

