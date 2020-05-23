Zeaxanthin Market In-depth Analysis 2020-2026

The global zeaxanthin market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018. Increasing demand of health and wellness products are the major factor for the growth of the market.

Zeaxanthin is a class of carotenoids, which are major source for the generation of macular helping in the fine vision. The consumption of zeaxanthin reduces the age related macular degeneration (AMD) which is a major cause of eye blindness. Zeaxanthin can be consumed in dietary supplements to help in the treatment of AMD. The major sources are green vegetable and fruits that reduce the risk of age related macular degeneration. Growing cases of eye associated diseases among aged population and awareness towards the treatment among population leading the high consumption of zeaxanthin in form of supplements.

By Product (Synthetic Zeaxanthin, Natural Zeaxanthin),

Form (Oil, Powder, Bead-lets),

End User (Dietary Supplement, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Growing demand of health and wellness products is fueling the growth of this market

Growing number of age related macular degeneration (AMD) diseases is driving the market growth

Rising adaptation of healthy lifestyle acts as a driver for the market

High demand for cosmetics and skin care products is likely to propel the market growth

Market Restraints

Stringent regulatory and approval norms of the products is hampering the market growth

Lack of awareness among consumers about Zeaxanthin is restraining the market growth

In June 2018, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (U.S.) announced the launch of Ocuvite Blue Light designed to protect the eye from blue light. The supplement is manufactured with lutein and zeaxanthin which absorbs blue light. The launch of the product helps in the treating the eye disease in U.S. region

