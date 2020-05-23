Mexico Hydrocolloids Market 2020-26:Industry Size, Statistics, Market Share, Development, Business Growth & Regional Analysis

Mexico Hydrocolloids Market In-depth Analysis 2020-2026

Worldwide Mexico Hydrocolloids Industry 2020 Market Research Report

An introduction of Mexico Hydrocolloids Market 2020

Hydrocolloids are the hydrophilic polymers which have a tendency to disperse in water. Hydrocolloids may contain many hydroxyl groups and sometimes polyelectrolytes. These materials are naturally found in vegetables, fruits, seeds and other plant based products, also can be found in animals, seaweeds and microbes. It is used to control the basic functional properties of processed food and beverages. Some hydrocolloids are also getting traction in personal care products including shampoo, face creams and anti-aging cream. Hydrocolloid has various properties including solubility, viscosity and water binding.

Mexico hydrocolloids market is expected to reach with a healthy CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Source (Natural Hydrocolloids, Synthetic Hydrocolloids),

Type (Gelatin, Carrageenan, Alginates, Agar, Pectin, Gum, Carboxymethyl Cellulose and Others),

Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Meat & Poultry Products, Sauces & Dressings, Beverages, Dairy Products, Personal Care, and Others),

Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling Agent, Fat Replacer and Coating Material),

Country (Mexico) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In September 2018, Fiberstar, Inc. launched a new product Citri-Fi 150; a nature based citrus fiber for usage in pet foods and treats. This move has let the firm stay ahead of the competition through innovation and also expanded the market served by Fiberstar, Inc.

In September 2018, Cargill Acquired Konspol Holding Sp. Z.O.O., a Poland based manufacturer of raw and processed meat products. The acquisition shall strengthen and expand the company’s poultry business in 14 countries. The hydrocolloids are used in the production of processed meat and this acquisition shall lead to higher consumption of locally produced hydrocolloids in this company.

In May 2018, Darling Ingredients Inc. expanded its business network by successfully acquiring Kruger Add month also Commodities, Inc. This gave Darling the access to protein conversion facilities at Hamilton and Tama (U.S.) and a protein blending operation facility along with a used cooking oil collection business unit at Omaha. The acquisition is set to help grow the firm by employing better service to the customers along with catering to the growing feedstock demands.

In April 2018, CP Kelco announced a partnership with PT. Azelis Indonesia Distribusi (Indonesia) for exclusive distribution of its products for food & beverage applications in Indonesia. With this move, CP Kelco aims to expand its territories to Indonesia and serve its commitment of delivering value added solutions to customers’ expectations.

