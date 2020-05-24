TS2 SPACE is supporting satellite Internet communication among ARCA’s partners for this first Google Lunar X Prize flight

These equipments will allow an optimum communication among ARCA’s partners for this first Google Lunar X Prize flight: The Romanian Navy, Air Force and Civil Air Traffic Control Centres. The Google Lunar X PRIZE is a $30 million international competition to safely land a robot on the surface of the Moon, travel 500 meters over the lunar surface, and send images and data back to the Earth.

Teams must be at least 90% privately funded and must be registered to compete by December 31, 2010. The first team to land on the Moon and complete the mission objectives will be awarded $20 million; the full first prize is available until December 31, 2012. After that date, the first prize will drop to $15 million. The second team to do so will be awarded $5 million. Another $5 million will awarded in bonus prizes. The final deadline for winning the prize is December 31, 2014.

On November 14th, 2009 ARCA made a launch attempt for the Helen rocket, from the Black Sea. The launch didn’t took place because the inflation arms twisted around the balloon. This happened due to the currents from the sea and some inappropriate procedures for folding the arms during the inflation process from the sea. The launch was delayed for 2010, from a location that will be later disclosed. The rocket will be named Helen 2 and the mission will be named Mission 4.

Helen 2 is an upgraded version of Helen. The goal is to implement more technical solutions that will later be used for the Haas rocket. Haas rocket will be used for the launch for the Moon, within the Google Lunar X Prize.

The main difference between Helen and Helen 2 is the usage of spherical fuel tanks instead of cylindrical ones, a solution that is implemented for Haas. Since this option will increase the aerodynamic drag, the launch altitude will be 16,000 m, instead of 14,000 m, as for Mission 3.

More information about TS2 Space services at https://ts2.space/en/mobile-internet/