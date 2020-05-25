MICE and Brand Activation Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2026| Carlson Wagonlit Travel, BCD Group, Capita Travel and Events

Latest Report On MICE and Brand Activation Market including Market Landscape, and Market size, Revenues by players, Revenues by regions, Average prices, Competitive landscape, market Dynamics and industry trends and developments during the forecast period.

The global MICE and Brand Activation market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global MICE and Brand Activation market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global MICE and Brand Activation market, Also the details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

Key Player Operating in this Report Are: , Questex, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, BCD Group, Capita Travel and Events, Cievents, IPG, ATPI, Pico, Uniplan, Freeman, Conference Care, MCI MICE and Brand Activation

The report predicts the size of the global MICE and Brand Activation market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2020-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global MICE and Brand Activation market is expected to rise at a CAGR of xx % between 2020 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ xx million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2020, the global MICE and Brand Activation market attained a valuation of US$ XX million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global MICE and Brand Activation industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global MICE and Brand Activation industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the MICE and Brand Activation manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall MICE and Brand Activation industry.

Global MICE and Brand Activation Market Segment By Type:

, Meetings, Conventions, Exhibitions, Incentives MICE and Brand Activation

Global MICE and Brand Activation Market Segment By Application:

, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories, Other, By application, academing and research institutes is the largest segment, with market share of about 59% in 2018.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global MICE and Brand Activation industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the MICE and Brand Activation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the MICE and Brand Activation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global MICE and Brand Activation market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global MICE and Brand Activation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global MICE and Brand Activation market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by MICE and Brand Activation Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global MICE and Brand Activation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Meetings

1.4.3 Conventions

1.4.4 Exhibitions

1.4.5 Incentives

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global MICE and Brand Activation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 SME

1.5.3 Large Enterprise

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): MICE and Brand Activation Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the MICE and Brand Activation Industry

1.6.1.1 MICE and Brand Activation Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and MICE and Brand Activation Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for MICE and Brand Activation Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 MICE and Brand Activation Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 MICE and Brand Activation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 MICE and Brand Activation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 MICE and Brand Activation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 MICE and Brand Activation Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key MICE and Brand Activation Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top MICE and Brand Activation Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top MICE and Brand Activation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global MICE and Brand Activation Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global MICE and Brand Activation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global MICE and Brand Activation Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global MICE and Brand Activation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by MICE and Brand Activation Revenue in 2019

3.3 MICE and Brand Activation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players MICE and Brand Activation Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into MICE and Brand Activation Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global MICE and Brand Activation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global MICE and Brand Activation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 MICE and Brand Activation Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global MICE and Brand Activation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America MICE and Brand Activation Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 MICE and Brand Activation Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe MICE and Brand Activation Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 MICE and Brand Activation Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China MICE and Brand Activation Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 MICE and Brand Activation Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan MICE and Brand Activation Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 MICE and Brand Activation Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia MICE and Brand Activation Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 MICE and Brand Activation Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India MICE and Brand Activation Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 MICE and Brand Activation Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America MICE and Brand Activation Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 MICE and Brand Activation Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Questex

13.1.1 Questex Company Details

13.1.2 Questex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Questex MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.1.4 Questex Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Questex Recent Development

13.2 Carlson Wagonlit Travel

13.2.1 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Company Details

13.2.2 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Carlson Wagonlit Travel MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.2.4 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Recent Development

13.3 BCD Group

13.3.1 BCD Group Company Details

13.3.2 BCD Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 BCD Group MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.3.4 BCD Group Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 BCD Group Recent Development

13.4 Capita Travel and Events

13.4.1 Capita Travel and Events Company Details

13.4.2 Capita Travel and Events Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Capita Travel and Events MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.4.4 Capita Travel and Events Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Capita Travel and Events Recent Development

13.5 Cievents

13.5.1 Cievents Company Details

13.5.2 Cievents Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Cievents MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.5.4 Cievents Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Cievents Recent Development

13.6 IPG

13.6.1 IPG Company Details

13.6.2 IPG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 IPG MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.6.4 IPG Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 IPG Recent Development

13.7 ATPI

13.7.1 ATPI Company Details

13.7.2 ATPI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 ATPI MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.7.4 ATPI Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 ATPI Recent Development

13.8 Pico

13.8.1 Pico Company Details

13.8.2 Pico Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Pico MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.8.4 Pico Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Pico Recent Development

13.9 Uniplan

13.9.1 Uniplan Company Details

13.9.2 Uniplan Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Uniplan MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.9.4 Uniplan Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Uniplan Recent Development

13.10 Freeman

13.10.1 Freeman Company Details

13.10.2 Freeman Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Freeman MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.10.4 Freeman Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Freeman Recent Development

13.11 Conference Care

10.11.1 Conference Care Company Details

10.11.2 Conference Care Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Conference Care MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

10.11.4 Conference Care Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Conference Care Recent Development

13.12 MCI

10.12.1 MCI Company Details

10.12.2 MCI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 MCI MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

10.12.4 MCI Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 MCI Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

