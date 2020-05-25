CMMS Software Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2020-2026| eMaint, Dude Solutions, iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus)

Latest Report On CMMS Software Market including Market Landscape, and Market size, Revenues by players, Revenues by regions, Average prices, Competitive landscape, market Dynamics and industry trends and developments during the forecast period.

The global CMMS Software market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global CMMS Software market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global CMMS Software market, Also the details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

Key Player Operating in this Report Are: , Accruent, eMaint, Dude Solutions, iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus), IBM, ServiceChannel, Fiix, UpKeep, Siveco, IFS, Spacewell, JDM Technology, MVP Plant, DPSI, MRI (Real Asset Management), FasTrak, FMX, Sierra, Orion IXL Bhd, Ultimo, JLL (JLL (Corrigo), EZOfficeInventory, CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks), Maxpanda, eWorkOrders, Ashcom Technologies, Landport, Megamation Systems CMMS Software

The report predicts the size of the global CMMS Software market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2020-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global CMMS Software market is expected to rise at a CAGR of xx % between 2020 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ xx million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2020, the global CMMS Software market attained a valuation of US$ XX million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global CMMS Software industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global CMMS Software industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the CMMS Software manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall CMMS Software industry.

Global CMMS Software Market Segment By Type:

, Cloud Based CMMS Software, On-Premises CMMS Software, Based on deployment method, CMMS software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based software. In 2018, cloud-based system is leading the market, with about 84.91% market share. CMMS Software

Global CMMS Software Market Segment By Application:

, Auto Manufacturers, Motor Insurance Companies, Independent Warranty, Automotive Clubs

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global CMMS Software industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global CMMS Software market include: , Accruent, eMaint, Dude Solutions, iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus), IBM, ServiceChannel, Fiix, UpKeep, Siveco, IFS, Spacewell, JDM Technology, MVP Plant, DPSI, MRI (Real Asset Management), FasTrak, FMX, Sierra, Orion IXL Bhd, Ultimo, JLL (JLL (Corrigo), EZOfficeInventory, CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks), Maxpanda, eWorkOrders, Ashcom Technologies, Landport, Megamation Systems CMMS Software

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the CMMS Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the CMMS Software industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global CMMS Software market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global CMMS Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global CMMS Software market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by CMMS Software Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global CMMS Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud Based CMMS Software

1.4.3 On-Premises CMMS Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global CMMS Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Industrial & Manufacturing

1.5.3 Property Management Firms

1.5.4 Logistics & Retail

1.5.5 Education & Government

1.5.6 Healthcare and Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): CMMS Software Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the CMMS Software Industry

1.6.1.1 CMMS Software Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and CMMS Software Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for CMMS Software Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 CMMS Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 CMMS Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 CMMS Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 CMMS Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 CMMS Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 CMMS Software Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key CMMS Software Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top CMMS Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top CMMS Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global CMMS Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global CMMS Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global CMMS Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global CMMS Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by CMMS Software Revenue in 2019

3.3 CMMS Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players CMMS Software Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into CMMS Software Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global CMMS Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global CMMS Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 CMMS Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global CMMS Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global CMMS Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America CMMS Software Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 CMMS Software Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America CMMS Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America CMMS Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe CMMS Software Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 CMMS Software Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe CMMS Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe CMMS Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China CMMS Software Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 CMMS Software Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China CMMS Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China CMMS Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan CMMS Software Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 CMMS Software Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan CMMS Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan CMMS Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia CMMS Software Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 CMMS Software Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia CMMS Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia CMMS Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India CMMS Software Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 CMMS Software Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India CMMS Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India CMMS Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America CMMS Software Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 CMMS Software Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America CMMS Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America CMMS Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Accruent

13.1.1 Accruent Company Details

13.1.2 Accruent Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Accruent CMMS Software Introduction

13.1.4 Accruent Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Accruent Recent Development

13.2 eMaint

13.2.1 eMaint Company Details

13.2.2 eMaint Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 eMaint CMMS Software Introduction

13.2.4 eMaint Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 eMaint Recent Development

13.3 Dude Solutions

13.3.1 Dude Solutions Company Details

13.3.2 Dude Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Dude Solutions CMMS Software Introduction

13.3.4 Dude Solutions Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Dude Solutions Recent Development

13.4 iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus)

13.4.1 iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus) Company Details

13.4.2 iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus) CMMS Software Introduction

13.4.4 iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus) Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus) Recent Development

13.5 IBM

13.5.1 IBM Company Details

13.5.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 IBM CMMS Software Introduction

13.5.4 IBM Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 IBM Recent Development

13.6 ServiceChannel

13.6.1 ServiceChannel Company Details

13.6.2 ServiceChannel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 ServiceChannel CMMS Software Introduction

13.6.4 ServiceChannel Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 ServiceChannel Recent Development

13.7 Fiix

13.7.1 Fiix Company Details

13.7.2 Fiix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Fiix CMMS Software Introduction

13.7.4 Fiix Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Fiix Recent Development

13.8 UpKeep

13.8.1 UpKeep Company Details

13.8.2 UpKeep Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 UpKeep CMMS Software Introduction

13.8.4 UpKeep Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 UpKeep Recent Development

13.9 Siveco

13.9.1 Siveco Company Details

13.9.2 Siveco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Siveco CMMS Software Introduction

13.9.4 Siveco Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Siveco Recent Development

13.10 IFS

13.10.1 IFS Company Details

13.10.2 IFS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 IFS CMMS Software Introduction

13.10.4 IFS Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 IFS Recent Development

13.11 Spacewell

10.11.1 Spacewell Company Details

10.11.2 Spacewell Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Spacewell CMMS Software Introduction

10.11.4 Spacewell Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Spacewell Recent Development

13.12 JDM Technology

10.12.1 JDM Technology Company Details

10.12.2 JDM Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 JDM Technology CMMS Software Introduction

10.12.4 JDM Technology Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 JDM Technology Recent Development

13.13 MVP Plant

10.13.1 MVP Plant Company Details

10.13.2 MVP Plant Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 MVP Plant CMMS Software Introduction

10.13.4 MVP Plant Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 MVP Plant Recent Development

13.14 DPSI

10.14.1 DPSI Company Details

10.14.2 DPSI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 DPSI CMMS Software Introduction

10.14.4 DPSI Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 DPSI Recent Development

13.15 MRI (Real Asset Management)

10.15.1 MRI (Real Asset Management) Company Details

10.15.2 MRI (Real Asset Management) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 MRI (Real Asset Management) CMMS Software Introduction

10.15.4 MRI (Real Asset Management) Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 MRI (Real Asset Management) Recent Development

13.16 FasTrak

10.16.1 FasTrak Company Details

10.16.2 FasTrak Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 FasTrak CMMS Software Introduction

10.16.4 FasTrak Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 FasTrak Recent Development

13.17 FMX

10.17.1 FMX Company Details

10.17.2 FMX Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 FMX CMMS Software Introduction

10.17.4 FMX Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 FMX Recent Development

13.18 Sierra

10.18.1 Sierra Company Details

10.18.2 Sierra Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Sierra CMMS Software Introduction

10.18.4 Sierra Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Sierra Recent Development

13.19 Orion IXL Bhd

10.19.1 Orion IXL Bhd Company Details

10.19.2 Orion IXL Bhd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Orion IXL Bhd CMMS Software Introduction

10.19.4 Orion IXL Bhd Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Orion IXL Bhd Recent Development

13.20 Ultimo

10.20.1 Ultimo Company Details

10.20.2 Ultimo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Ultimo CMMS Software Introduction

10.20.4 Ultimo Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Ultimo Recent Development

13.21 JLL (JLL (Corrigo)

10.21.1 JLL (JLL (Corrigo) Company Details

10.21.2 JLL (JLL (Corrigo) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 JLL (JLL (Corrigo) CMMS Software Introduction

10.21.4 JLL (JLL (Corrigo) Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 JLL (JLL (Corrigo) Recent Development

13.22 EZOfficeInventory

10.22.1 EZOfficeInventory Company Details

10.22.2 EZOfficeInventory Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 EZOfficeInventory CMMS Software Introduction

10.22.4 EZOfficeInventory Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 EZOfficeInventory Recent Development

13.23 CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks)

10.23.1 CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks) Company Details

10.23.2 CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks) CMMS Software Introduction

10.23.4 CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks) Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks) Recent Development

13.24 Maxpanda

10.24.1 Maxpanda Company Details

10.24.2 Maxpanda Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 Maxpanda CMMS Software Introduction

10.24.4 Maxpanda Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Maxpanda Recent Development

13.25 eWorkOrders

10.25.1 eWorkOrders Company Details

10.25.2 eWorkOrders Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.25.3 eWorkOrders CMMS Software Introduction

10.25.4 eWorkOrders Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 eWorkOrders Recent Development

13.26 Ashcom Technologies

10.26.1 Ashcom Technologies Company Details

10.26.2 Ashcom Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.26.3 Ashcom Technologies CMMS Software Introduction

10.26.4 Ashcom Technologies Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 Ashcom Technologies Recent Development

13.27 Landport

10.27.1 Landport Company Details

10.27.2 Landport Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.27.3 Landport CMMS Software Introduction

10.27.4 Landport Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 Landport Recent Development

13.28 Megamation Systems

10.28.1 Megamation Systems Company Details

10.28.2 Megamation Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.28.3 Megamation Systems CMMS Software Introduction

10.28.4 Megamation Systems Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.28.5 Megamation Systems Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

