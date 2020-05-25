Latest Report On Licensed Merchandise Market including Market Landscape, and Market size, Revenues by players, Revenues by regions, Average prices, Competitive landscape, market Dynamics and industry trends and developments during the forecast period.

The global Licensed Merchandise market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Licensed Merchandise market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Licensed Merchandise market, Also the details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

Key Player Operating in this Report Are: , The Walt Disney Company, Meredith Corporation, PVH Corp., Iconix Brand Group, Authentic Brands Group, Universal Brand Development, Nickelodeon, Major League Baseball, IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company), Sanrio, Sequential Brands Group, Westinghouse, General Motors, National Basketball Association, Electrolux, National Football League, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, The Pokémon Company International, Procter & Gamble, Ferrari, Ralph Lauren, Mattel, Ford Motor Company, BBC Worldwide, The Hershey Company, Stanley Black & Decker, PGA Tour, National Hockey League, Sunkist Growers, WWE Licensed Merchandise

The report predicts the size of the global Licensed Merchandise market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2020-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Licensed Merchandise market is expected to rise at a CAGR of xx % between 2020 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ xx million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2020, the global Licensed Merchandise market attained a valuation of US$ XX million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Licensed Merchandise industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Licensed Merchandise industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Licensed Merchandise manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Licensed Merchandise industry.

Global Licensed Merchandise Market Segment By Type:

, Apparels, Toys, Accessories, Home Decoration, Software/Video Games, Food and Beverage, Others, Apparel (16.90%), toys (13.26%) and accessories (11.62%) were the clear leading retail revenue share categories of licensed products in 2018. Licensed Merchandise

Global Licensed Merchandise Market Segment By Application:

, Public Safety, Corporate Safety, Industrial Safety, By application, public safety is the largest segment, with market share of about 43.88% in 2018.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Licensed Merchandise industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Licensed Merchandise market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Licensed Merchandise industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Licensed Merchandise market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Licensed Merchandise market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Licensed Merchandise market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Licensed Merchandise Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Apparels

1.4.3 Toys

1.4.4 Accessories

1.4.5 Home Decoration

1.4.6 Software/Video Games

1.4.7 Food and Beverage

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Entertainment

1.5.3 Corporate Trademarks/Brand

1.5.4 Fashion

1.5.5 Sports

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Licensed Merchandise Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Licensed Merchandise Industry

1.6.1.1 Licensed Merchandise Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Licensed Merchandise Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Licensed Merchandise Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Licensed Merchandise Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Licensed Merchandise Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Licensed Merchandise Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Licensed Merchandise Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Licensed Merchandise Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Licensed Merchandise Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Licensed Merchandise Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Licensed Merchandise Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Licensed Merchandise Revenue in 2019

3.3 Licensed Merchandise Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Licensed Merchandise Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Licensed Merchandise Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Licensed Merchandise Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Licensed Merchandise Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Licensed Merchandise Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Licensed Merchandise Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Licensed Merchandise Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Licensed Merchandise Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Licensed Merchandise Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Licensed Merchandise Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Licensed Merchandise Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Licensed Merchandise Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 The Walt Disney Company

13.1.1 The Walt Disney Company Company Details

13.1.2 The Walt Disney Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 The Walt Disney Company Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.1.4 The Walt Disney Company Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 The Walt Disney Company Recent Development

13.2 Meredith Corporation

13.2.1 Meredith Corporation Company Details

13.2.2 Meredith Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Meredith Corporation Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.2.4 Meredith Corporation Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Meredith Corporation Recent Development

13.3 PVH Corp.

13.3.1 PVH Corp. Company Details

13.3.2 PVH Corp. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 PVH Corp. Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.3.4 PVH Corp. Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 PVH Corp. Recent Development

13.4 Iconix Brand Group

13.4.1 Iconix Brand Group Company Details

13.4.2 Iconix Brand Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Iconix Brand Group Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.4.4 Iconix Brand Group Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Iconix Brand Group Recent Development

13.5 Authentic Brands Group

13.5.1 Authentic Brands Group Company Details

13.5.2 Authentic Brands Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Authentic Brands Group Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.5.4 Authentic Brands Group Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Authentic Brands Group Recent Development

13.6 Universal Brand Development

13.6.1 Universal Brand Development Company Details

13.6.2 Universal Brand Development Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Universal Brand Development Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.6.4 Universal Brand Development Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Universal Brand Development Recent Development

13.7 Nickelodeon

13.7.1 Nickelodeon Company Details

13.7.2 Nickelodeon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Nickelodeon Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.7.4 Nickelodeon Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Nickelodeon Recent Development

13.8 Major League Baseball

13.8.1 Major League Baseball Company Details

13.8.2 Major League Baseball Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Major League Baseball Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.8.4 Major League Baseball Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Major League Baseball Recent Development

13.9 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company)

13.9.1 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Company Details

13.9.2 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.9.4 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Recent Development

13.10 Sanrio

13.10.1 Sanrio Company Details

13.10.2 Sanrio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Sanrio Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.10.4 Sanrio Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Sanrio Recent Development

13.11 Sequential Brands Group

10.11.1 Sequential Brands Group Company Details

10.11.2 Sequential Brands Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Sequential Brands Group Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.11.4 Sequential Brands Group Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Sequential Brands Group Recent Development

13.12 Westinghouse

10.12.1 Westinghouse Company Details

10.12.2 Westinghouse Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Westinghouse Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.12.4 Westinghouse Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Westinghouse Recent Development

13.13 General Motors

10.13.1 General Motors Company Details

10.13.2 General Motors Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 General Motors Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.13.4 General Motors Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 General Motors Recent Development

13.14 National Basketball Association

10.14.1 National Basketball Association Company Details

10.14.2 National Basketball Association Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 National Basketball Association Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.14.4 National Basketball Association Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 National Basketball Association Recent Development

13.15 Electrolux

10.15.1 Electrolux Company Details

10.15.2 Electrolux Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Electrolux Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.15.4 Electrolux Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Electrolux Recent Development

13.16 National Football League

10.16.1 National Football League Company Details

10.16.2 National Football League Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 National Football League Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.16.4 National Football League Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 National Football League Recent Development

13.17 Warner Bros. Consumer Products

10.17.1 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Company Details

10.17.2 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.17.4 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Recent Development

13.18 The Pokémon Company International

10.18.1 The Pokémon Company International Company Details

10.18.2 The Pokémon Company International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 The Pokémon Company International Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.18.4 The Pokémon Company International Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 The Pokémon Company International Recent Development

13.19 Procter & Gamble

10.19.1 Procter & Gamble Company Details

10.19.2 Procter & Gamble Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Procter & Gamble Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.19.4 Procter & Gamble Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

13.20 Ferrari

10.20.1 Ferrari Company Details

10.20.2 Ferrari Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Ferrari Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.20.4 Ferrari Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Ferrari Recent Development

13.21 Ralph Lauren

10.21.1 Ralph Lauren Company Details

10.21.2 Ralph Lauren Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Ralph Lauren Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.21.4 Ralph Lauren Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Ralph Lauren Recent Development

13.22 Mattel

10.22.1 Mattel Company Details

10.22.2 Mattel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 Mattel Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.22.4 Mattel Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Mattel Recent Development

13.23 Ford Motor Company

10.23.1 Ford Motor Company Company Details

10.23.2 Ford Motor Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 Ford Motor Company Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.23.4 Ford Motor Company Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Ford Motor Company Recent Development

13.24 BBC Worldwide

10.24.1 BBC Worldwide Company Details

10.24.2 BBC Worldwide Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 BBC Worldwide Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.24.4 BBC Worldwide Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 BBC Worldwide Recent Development

13.25 The Hershey Company

10.25.1 The Hershey Company Company Details

10.25.2 The Hershey Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.25.3 The Hershey Company Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.25.4 The Hershey Company Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 The Hershey Company Recent Development

13.26 Stanley Black & Decker

10.26.1 Stanley Black & Decker Company Details

10.26.2 Stanley Black & Decker Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.26.3 Stanley Black & Decker Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.26.4 Stanley Black & Decker Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

13.27 PGA Tour

10.27.1 PGA Tour Company Details

10.27.2 PGA Tour Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.27.3 PGA Tour Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.27.4 PGA Tour Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 PGA Tour Recent Development

13.28 National Hockey League

10.28.1 National Hockey League Company Details

10.28.2 National Hockey League Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.28.3 National Hockey League Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.28.4 National Hockey League Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.28.5 National Hockey League Recent Development

13.29 Sunkist Growers

10.29.1 Sunkist Growers Company Details

10.29.2 Sunkist Growers Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.29.3 Sunkist Growers Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.29.4 Sunkist Growers Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.29.5 Sunkist Growers Recent Development

13.30 WWE

10.30.1 WWE Company Details

10.30.2 WWE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.30.3 WWE Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.30.4 WWE Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.30.5 WWE Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

