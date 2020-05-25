Global SaaS-based SCM Market 2020 Business Outlook with COVID-19 Scenario Analysis and Forecast 2026

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], May 2020,– – The SaaS-based SCM Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global SaaS-based SCM Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the SaaS-based SCM report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan SaaS-based SCM market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), SaaS-based SCM specifications, and company profiles. The SaaS-based SCM study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the SaaS-based SCM market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the SaaS-based SCM industry over a defined period.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/649367/global-saas-based-scm-market

Key Manufacturers of SaaS-based SCM Market include: Descartes Systems, Infor, JDA Software, SAP, Epicor, GT Nexus, HighJump Software, IBM, Inspur, Kewill, Kinaxis, Logility, Manhattan Associates, Oracle, TOTVS

The research covers the current market size of the [Global SaaS-based SCM Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc., by product type On-premise SCM, Cloud-based SCM , by applications Manufacturing Planning, Sourcing and Procurement, Supply Chain Planning, Warehouse Management, Transportation Management, Others in overall market. The in-depth information by segments of SaaS-based SCM market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global SaaS-based SCM Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global SaaS-based SCM Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/649367/global-saas-based-scm-market

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of SaaS-based SCM in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global SaaS-based SCM Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025].

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global SaaS-based SCM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise SCM

1.4.3 Cloud-based SCM

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global SaaS-based SCM Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing Planning

1.5.3 Sourcing and Procurement

1.5.4 Supply Chain Planning

1.5.5 Warehouse Management

1.5.6 Transportation Management

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 SaaS-based SCM Market Size

2.2 SaaS-based SCM Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 SaaS-based SCM Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 SaaS-based SCM Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 SaaS-based SCM Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global SaaS-based SCM Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global SaaS-based SCM Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global SaaS-based SCM Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 SaaS-based SCM Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players SaaS-based SCM Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into SaaS-based SCM Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global SaaS-based SCM Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global SaaS-based SCM Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States SaaS-based SCM Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 SaaS-based SCM Key Players in United States

5.3 United States SaaS-based SCM Market Size by Type

5.4 United States SaaS-based SCM Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe SaaS-based SCM Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 SaaS-based SCM Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe SaaS-based SCM Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe SaaS-based SCM Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China SaaS-based SCM Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 SaaS-based SCM Key Players in China

7.3 China SaaS-based SCM Market Size by Type

7.4 China SaaS-based SCM Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan SaaS-based SCM Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 SaaS-based SCM Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan SaaS-based SCM Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan SaaS-based SCM Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia SaaS-based SCM Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 SaaS-based SCM Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia SaaS-based SCM Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia SaaS-based SCM Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India SaaS-based SCM Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 SaaS-based SCM Key Players in India

10.3 India SaaS-based SCM Market Size by Type

10.4 India SaaS-based SCM Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America SaaS-based SCM Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 SaaS-based SCM Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America SaaS-based SCM Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America SaaS-based SCM Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Descartes Systems

12.1.1 Descartes Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 SaaS-based SCM Introduction

12.1.4 Descartes Systems Revenue in SaaS-based SCM Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Descartes Systems Recent Development

12.2 Infor

12.2.1 Infor Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 SaaS-based SCM Introduction

12.2.4 Infor Revenue in SaaS-based SCM Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Infor Recent Development

12.3 JDA Software

12.3.1 JDA Software Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SaaS-based SCM Introduction

12.3.4 JDA Software Revenue in SaaS-based SCM Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 JDA Software Recent Development

12.4 SAP

12.4.1 SAP Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 SaaS-based SCM Introduction

12.4.4 SAP Revenue in SaaS-based SCM Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 SAP Recent Development

12.5 Epicor

12.5.1 Epicor Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 SaaS-based SCM Introduction

12.5.4 Epicor Revenue in SaaS-based SCM Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Epicor Recent Development

12.6 GT Nexus

12.6.1 GT Nexus Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 SaaS-based SCM Introduction

12.6.4 GT Nexus Revenue in SaaS-based SCM Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 GT Nexus Recent Development

12.7 HighJump Software

12.7.1 HighJump Software Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 SaaS-based SCM Introduction

12.7.4 HighJump Software Revenue in SaaS-based SCM Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 HighJump Software Recent Development

12.8 IBM

12.8.1 IBM Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 SaaS-based SCM Introduction

12.8.4 IBM Revenue in SaaS-based SCM Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 IBM Recent Development

12.9 Inspur

12.9.1 Inspur Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 SaaS-based SCM Introduction

12.9.4 Inspur Revenue in SaaS-based SCM Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Inspur Recent Development

12.10 Kewill

12.10.1 Kewill Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 SaaS-based SCM Introduction

12.10.4 Kewill Revenue in SaaS-based SCM Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Kewill Recent Development

12.11 Kinaxis

12.12 Logility

12.13 Manhattan Associates

12.14 Oracle

12.15 TOTVS

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details



About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”